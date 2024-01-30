UFC Vegas 85 tickets: Here's how to watch Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov live at Apex

UFC Vegas 85, headlined by Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov, takes place this Saturday, Feb. 3, at the UFC Apex. Those interested in watching the fights live at the Apex will find that regular Dolidze vs. Imavov tickets are no longer available. Instead, only VIP tickets are available at $1,750 per person.

For American fans who missed out on UFC Vegas 85 tickets and can't afford the VIP experience, the card will be available on ESPN Plus and UFC Fight Pass, beginning at 7:00 PM EST (Eastern Time) and 4:00 PM PST (Pacific Time) in the East Coast and West Coast respectively.

English fans can tune in to TNT Sports, where UFC Vegas 85 will air at midnight at 12:00 AM GMT (Greenwich Mean Time), which is technically on Feb. 4 due to the difference in time zones. For those still interested in the VIP experience, tickets are available on UFCVIP.com.

The card will be headlined by a middleweight clash between Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov. The bout is of significant importance to both men, as their previous fights were unsuccessful endeavors. Dolidze lost a disheartening unanimous decision to Marvin Vettori at UFC 286.

Meanwhile, the Dagestani-Frenchman last had a no-contest against Chris Curtis after an accidental headbutt ended the bout. The co-main event features a lightweight matchup between Renato Moicano and Drew Dober. Below them is a welterweight fight featuring Randy Brown and Muslim Salikhov.

Additionally, Aliaskhab Khizrievand Makhmud Muradov will face each other in a middleweight bout. Back at welterweight, Gilbert Urbina takes on Charles Radtke. Lastly, the first bout of the main card is a women's flyweight affair between Viviane Araújo and Natália Silva in a meeting of Brazilians.

UFC Vegas 85 follows UFC 297 and is one of two intermediate events before UFC 298 later in February.

Which UFC Vegas 85 matchups are no longer on the card?

Unfortunately, as is the case with virtually every UFC event, UFC Vegas 85 has seen several fights fall through. A flyweight bout between Nate Maness and Azat Maksum was scheduled for the event but fell through after injury woes caused Maness to withdraw from the bout.

He has since been replaced by ex-LFA flyweight champion Charles Johnson. William Gomis and Melsik Baghdasaryan were also booked for a featherweight clash until Gomis withdrew for undisclosed reasons. Lastly, a welterweight grudge match between Kiefer Crosbie and Themba Gorimbo was expected.

Unfortunately, Crosbie suffered an injury and pulled out of the bout. Pete Rodriguez has since replaced him.