UFC Vegas 85: What songs have Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov walked out to before?

UFC Vegas 85 is scheduled for this weekend (Saturday, Feb. 3) at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The headlining matchup will showcase a middleweight clash pitting Roman Dolidze against Nassourdine Imavov.

Dolidze is making his comeback after a contentious defeat to Marvin Vettori at UFC 286 last March. Prior to this setback, 'The Caucasian' was on a four-fight win streak, during which he secured three consecutive Performance of the Night bonuses.

Meanwhile, Imavov's most recent bout resulted in a no-contest against Chris Curtis at UFC 289 in May 2023, attributed to an unfortunate clash of heads. Before this fight, 'The Spiner' was on a three-fight win streak. However, his momentum was halted when he faced Sean Strickland, ultimately falling short in a unanimous decision loss.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 85, Renato Moicano will face Drew Dober in a lightweight showdown. The Brazilian is poised for his return after an absence of more than a year. Moicano is coming off a first-round submission victory over Brad Riddell at UFC 281 in November 2022. Notably, he has won his last five fights by submission.

On the other hand, Dober looks to build on his recent Performance of the Night award achieved in his fight against Ricky Glenn. The 35-year-old American has won four of his last five bouts, suffering his sole defeat against Matt Frevola at UFC 288 in May of last year.

The UFC has compiled a lineup of fights featuring some of the most talented up-and-coming fighters in the promotion. A crucial element of an engaging fight card is the walk-outs, which significantly contribute to the atmosphere before each bout. It is also an effective way to pique the audience's engagement.

Explore the walkout tracks previously used by some fighters featured on the UFC Vegas 85 lineup.

Which songs did Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov walk out to?

Roman Dolidze, with a 6-2 octagon record, consistently opts for music that reflects his Georgian heritage. It's highly probable that he will once again choose ‘Georgian Dances’ by The Eighth Wonder of the World, a track he has favored since his UFC debut in July 2020.

Meanwhile, Nassourdine Imavov, boasting a 4-2-1 UFC record, is expected to continue using his regular walkout track, 'Tomorrow' by Salif Keita. This has been his consistent entrance song since his octagon debut in October 2020.

Which songs did Renato Moicano, Drew Dober, and others walk out to?

Renato Moicano, with a 9-5 octagon record, aims to secure another submission victory and extend his successful run, possibly accompanied by the Brazilian reggae track 'Isaac' by Edson Gomes as his entrance song.

Drew Dober, sporting a UFC record of 13-8, will make his 22nd octagon appearance and is expected to enter to 'This Is How We Do It' by Montel Jordan, the same song he used in his last bout against Ricky Glenn. However, known for his reputation for unpredictable song selections, the lightweight veteran might opt for 'Play That Funky Music' by Wild Cherry instead.

Among the other entrance songs selected by fighters is 'The Place' by Jamie Webster, a track commonly associated with fan favorite Molly McCann, who is aiming to reverse her recent two-fight losing streak.

'Meatball' is scheduled for a rematch against Diana Belbita, who may choose either 'God’s Plan' by Drake or 'Legend' by Adrian Von Ziegler as her entrance song.

Check out the potential walkout songs for other fighters on the UFC Vegas 85 lineup:

Viviane Araujo: 'A Vida e Desafio' by Racionais MCs and Afro X

Natalia Silva: 'Nothing Is Impossible' by Planetshakers

Gilbert Urbina: 'Casi Volando' by Alex Cantu

Themba Gorimbo: 'Themba Gorimbo official audio' by Mr Konscious

Randy Brown: 'Here Comes the Hotstepper' by Ini Kamoze

Muslim Salikhov: 'No Sunshine' by DMX