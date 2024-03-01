UFC Vegas 87 payouts: How much is Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev making from UFC Vegas 87? Estimated purses reported

A clash between heavyweight contenders Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev will headline the upcoming UFC Vegas 87 event. It'll take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, on March 2, 2024.

Besides, the event's co-headlining matchup has UFC mainstay Tyson Pedro taking on Vitor Petrino in a light heavyweight bout. As for the UFC Vegas 87 salaries, the exact pay for each fighter competing on the card hasn't been disclosed. Regardless, the consensus is that the Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev purses are likely to top the list in regard to fighter pay at the event.

As we'd previously reported, Jairzinho Rozenstruik's net worth is approximately $1 million. On that note, Marca recently highlighted the estimated payout that Rozenstruik would've likely taken home for his last fight.

The heavyweight KO artist, who'll headline UFC Vegas 87, is coming off a first-round submission defeat against Jailton Almeida. Their heavyweight showdown headlined a UFC Fight Night card in May 2023. It's been estimated that Rozenstruik possibly bagged a base salary of $130,000 for his matchup against Almeida.

Besides, in the fight preceding that, 'Bigi Boy' beat Chris Daukaus via first-round KO at UFC 282 in December 2022, receiving a payout of $236,000 for that matchup. That included his $90,000 base salary, $90,000 win bonus, $50,000 performance bonus, as well as sponsorships of around $6000.

As for Shamil Gaziev, his disclosed earnings suggest that his net worth is around $50,000. Nevertheless, it could likely be higher than that, particularly owing to endorsements and other earnings that fighters accrue in the sport.

Gaziev's most recent fight was his UFC main roster debut, which saw him defeat Martin Buday via second-round TKO at UFC 296 in December 2023. For that matchup, he's said to have received a total payout of $94,000. That included $44,000 as guaranteed base pay and $50,000 as his POTN (Performance Of The Night) bonus.

UFC Vegas 87 purses and fight card: Rising stars to compete at Apex event

As noted, heavyweight sluggers Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev will likely take home the highest fight purses at the Fight Night event on March 2, 2024. With that being said, the UFC Vegas 87 event has no shortage of other rising stars, including the likes of the undefeated Muhammad Mokaev and Umar Nurmagomedov.

Both Muhammad Mokaev and Umar Nurmagomedov are heralded by many as future UFC champions. Mokaev currently holds the No. 8 spot in the UFC flyweight division. On the other hand, Nurmagomedov stands at the No. 13 position in the UFC bantamweight division.

The aforementioned duo, as well as several other up-and-coming fighters, will look to make a mark at UFC Vegas 87 this weekend. Listed below are the matchups expected to take place at the event (*Fight card subject to change):

Main Card

Heavyweight bout: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev

Light heavyweight bout: Vitor Petrino vs. Tyson Pedro

Flyweight bout: Alex Perez vs. Muhammad Mokaev

Bantamweight bout: Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Bekzat Almakhan

Flyweight bout: Matt Schnell vs. Steve Erceg

Preliminary Card

Middleweight bout: Eryk Anders vs. Jamie Pickett

Middleweight bout: Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Claudio Ribeiro

Bantamweight bout: Aiemann Zahabi vs. Javid Basharat

Lightweight bout: Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Loik Radzhabov

Lightweight bout: Ludovit Klein vs. Ạ.J. Cunningham

Bantamweight bout: Vinicius Oliveira vs. Bernando Sopai

