UFC Vegas 88: Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura: Full results

UFC Vegas 88 just wrapped up. The event took place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on Mar. 16. The card did not have a line-up of high-profile fighters but made up for it with some good performances. It included 13 total fights in 9 divisions. So let's take a look at its results.

In the main event, No. 9-ranked heavyweight Tai Tuivasa fought No. 10-ranked Marcin Tybura. After collecting five impressive wins from 2019 to 2022, Tuivasa suffered three consecutive losses in his most recent fights. Meanwhile, Tybura's two-fight winning was snapped at the hands of Tom Aspinall in July 2023.

The heavyweight contenders fought hard to get back in the win column. The furious pace of the fight nearly ensured that it would probably not last for the scheduled five rounds.

A relatively close affair in the stand-up, it tipped heavily in Tybura's favor once they hit the canvas. After vicious ground-and-pound, Tybura locked a rear-naked choke that Tuivasa fought for a long time before tapping out. Tybura won the fight via submission to insert his name back in the win column.

Expand Tweet

The co-main event was a clash of welterweight contenders Bryan Battle and Ange Loosa. Battle went into the fight with a two-fight winning streak, defeating Gabriel Green (KO) and A.J. Fletcher (Sub).

Loosa, a relative newcomer in the UFC also put his two-fight winning streak on the line against the TUF 29 winner. Battle fought aggressively and decisively won Round 1 on all three judges' scorecards.

But the fight came to an abrupt end in Round 2 as an accidental eye poke from Battle rendered Loosa unable to continue. The fight was ruled a No Contest and it caused a confrontation between the two fighters.

Expand Tweet

UFC Vegas 88 results: Ovince Saint Preux and Christian Rodriguez earn hard-fought victories

UFC Vegas 88 main card fighters delivered beyond expectations and put on a show for the fight fans. Gerald Meerschaert and Macy Chiasson scored decisive submission wins over Bryan Barberena and Pannie Kianzad, respectively.

However, Christian Rodriguez vs. Isaac Dulgarian raised the bar with three rounds of back-and-forth action. Dulgarian, who earned all six of his professional MMA victories by first-round finishes, predictably started aggressively.

The 27-year-old successfully took Rodriguez down multiple times in Round 1, threatening a finish with vicious ground-and-pound and submission attempts.

However, Rodriguez strongly responded in Rounds 2 and 3 as Dulgarian appeared to be slowing down and snatched a split decision victory.

Expand Tweet

Longtime UFC light heavyweight contender Ovince Saint Preux fought a much younger Kennedy Nzehchukwu on the main card. Both men had their moments in the fight and it appeared that the fight was even heading into Round 3.

Saint Preux prevailed in the battle of attrition in the final frame and walked away with a split-decision win.

Check out the full event results below:

Main card

Heavyweight - Marcin Tybura def. Tai Tuivasa via submission (Rear-naked choke)(R1, 4:08)

Welterweight - Bryan Battle vs. Ange Loosa - No Contest (R2, 1:00)

Light heavyweight - Ovince Saint Preux def. Kennedy Nzechukwu via split decision (29-28 X 2, 28-29)

Featherweight - Christian Rodriguez def. Isaac Dulgarian via split decision (28-27 X 2, 27-28)

Women's bantamweight - Macy Chiasson def. Pannie Kianzad via submission (Rear-naked choke) (R1, 3:54)

Middleweight - Gerald Meerschaert def. Bryan Barberena via submission (Face crank) (R2, 4:23)

Prelims

Lightweight - Mike Davis def. Natan Levy via submission (Arm-triangle choke) (R2, 1:43)

Women's bantamweight - Chelsea Chandler def. Josiane Nunes via unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Flyweight - Jafel Filho def. Ode Osbourne via submission (Rear-naked choke) (R1, 4:27)

Featherweight - Danny Silva def. Joshua Culibao via split decision (29-28 X 2, 28-29)

Women's strawweight - Jaqueline Amorim def. Cory McKenna via submission (armbar) (R1, 1:38)

Lightweight - Thiago Moises def. Mitch Ramirez via KO (R3, 0:15)

Bantamweight - Chad Anheliger def. Charalampos Grigoriou via unanimous decision (29-28 X 2, 30-27)