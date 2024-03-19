UFC Vegas 89: Walkout songs Rose Namajunas, Amanda Ribas, Justin Tafa, and others have used before

UFC Vegas 89 is scheduled to take place this weekend (Saturday, March 23) at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The headline bout will feature a flyweight showdown between Amanda Ribas and the former strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas.

Ribas is coming off an impressive third-round TKO triumph over Luana Pinheiro at UFC Vegas 82 last November. However, her journey has been tumultuous; prior to this victory, she endured a punishing second-round finish inflicted by Maycee Barber at UFC Jacksonville in June 2023.

The Brazilian had once ridden the wave of success with a five-fight win streak, only to be abruptly halted in January 2021 by a devastating KO courtesy of Marina Rodriguez at UFC 257. Ribas now navigates through the complexities of an erratic pattern, alternating between victories and losses in her last seven bouts.

Meanwhile, 'Thug Rose' ventures into UFC Vegas 89 following an unsuccessful foray into the 125-pound division. Namajunas embarked on her divisional debut last September after a prolonged hiatus at UFC Paris, where she succumbed to a decision loss against Manon Fiorot. She has suffered consecutive losses and has not secured a win since her split decision victory against Zhang Weili at UFC 268 in November 2021.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 89, Karl Williams will square off against Justin Tafa in a heavyweight showdown.

'Bad Man' stepped in for his brother Junior Tafa in the upcoming bout. The Tafas traded places recently when 'The Juggernaut' faced Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 298 last month. Unfortunately, the elder Tafa sustained a leg injury during fight week while training for the matchup. Consequently, he withdrew from the bout just one day before, leading to Junior taking his place against Rogerio de Lima, who secured a second-round TKO victory.

Williams, after clinching his contract on season six of 'Dana White’s Contender Series,' continued his winning streak with two decision victories in 2023 against Lukasz Brzeski and Chase Sherman, bringing his total consecutive wins to six.

On the other hand, Tafa has secured three first-round victories in his last four fights, with his most recent triumph being a dispatching of Austen Lane at UFC 293 last September. This followed their initial encounter several weeks earlier, which was prematurely halted due to an accidental eye poke.

While the upcoming Fight Night event might not immediately grab attention, it harbors the potential to surpass anticipations. The promotion has crafted an enticing lineup featuring a mix of rising stars and experienced fighters.

One vital element of a fight card lies in the fighter entrances, serving as the opening act that sets the stage for each bout and plays a pivotal role in captivating the audience's attention.

Explore the walkout songs previously used by some fighters on the UFC Vegas 89 card.

Which songs did Amanda Ribas and Rose Namajunas walk out to?

Amanda Ribas, boasting a 7-3 UFC record, consistently chooses 'Fee Ra Huri' by Omnia as her entrance music. It's quite likely that the Varginha native will once again step into the octagon to the melodious strains of this neo Celtic pagan folk track, a tune she has embraced since making her UFC debut in June 2019.

Meanwhile, Rose Namajunas, with a 9-5 octagon record, is known for her eclectic taste in music. 'Thug Rose' has made a habit of selecting a variety of walkout songs for each of her fights. In her last bout, the American fighter entered to the tune of 'Praise Yah' by Lorvins, but it's improbable she will opt for the same track again. Namajunas has previously favored 'Prolific Praise' by Trey McLaughlin and The Sounds of Zamar as part of her walkout repertoire.

Which songs did Justin Tafa, Karl Williams, and others walk out to?

Justin Tafa, with a UFC octagon record of 4-3 and one no-contest, is determined to extend his winning streak. In the past, he has made his entrance to the beats of 'RSA Band Samoa' by Tama Samoa, honoring his Samoan roots. However, before that, 'Bad Man' consistently preferred 'Take Me Home, Country Roads' by John Denver as his walkout anthem in previous bouts.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Karl Williams, sporting a 2-0 UFC record, previously made his entrance to the playful tune of nursery rhymes with 'Big Bad Wolf' by Jools TV at UFC Charlotte last May. Additionally, the American has showcased his versatility by walking out to 'Big Jam (Mi Andem Riddim)' by Kylo & Monea on another occasion.

Among the other entrance songs selected by fighters is 'Sh*t Hits the Fan' by Obie Trice featuring Dr. Dre and Eminem. This track is associated with Billy Quarantillo, who is scheduled to face last-minute replacement Youssef Zalal in a featherweight bout.

The American has also previously walked to 'Love Tonight - David Guetta Remix Edit' by Shouse at UFC 282 in December 2022.

Check out the potential walkout songs for other fighters on the UFC Vegas 89 lineup:

Edmen Shahbazyan: 'Shook Ones, Pt. II' by Mobb Deep

Cameron Saaiman: 'Safari Song' by Greta Van Fleet

Miles Johns: 'Cold Blood' by Dave Not Dave

Mohammed Usman: 'Oh Yeah/Tables Will Turn' by Foxy Brown

Cody Gibson: 'A Beautiful Day' by Trinix x Rushawn