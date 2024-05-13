After the event in St. Louis on May 11, the UFC will hold its next fight night event on May 18. A featherweight showdown in the form of Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy will headline the card.

What time is the Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy fight?

The prelims for the UFC Vegas 92 event will start at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT in the United States. MMA fans in the United Kingdom can enjoy the prelims from 9 PM BST.

Fans in India will have to watch the prelims from 1:30 AM onwards on Sunday.

In the United States, the main card of UFC Vegas 92 will commence from 7 PM ET/4 PM PT. Viewers in the United Kingdom will have to wait till 1 AM on Sunday to watch the main card.

Indian fans can enjoy the main card from 4:30 onwards on Sunday morning.

Timing United States United Kingdom India Main Card 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT 1 AM BST (Sunday) 4:30 AM IST (Sunday) Preliminary Card 4 PM ET/ 1 PM PT 9 PM BST 1:30 AM IST (Sunday)

How to watch Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy - TV channel and livestream

The UFC Vegas 92 event, headlined by Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy will be held at the UFC Apex Facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

Fan in the United States can witness the event live on ESPN+. Indian fans can watch the UFC Fight Night event live SonyLiv.

Main Card Fighters

Apart from the headliners, several prominent names will feature on the main card of the event. This includes fighters like Adrian Yanez, Themba Gorimbo, Angela Hill and Khaos Williams.

Below is the full list of fights that will feature on the main card of UFC Vegas 92:

Main event: Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy (featherweight)

Co-main event: Carlston Harris vs. Khaos Williams (welterweight)

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Themba Gorimbo (welterweight)

Vinicius Salvador vs. Adrian Yanez (bantamweight)

Angela Hill vs. Luana Pinheiro (strawweight)

Preliminary Card Fighters

The preliminary card of the UFC Vegas 92 event will have some recognizable names. Fighters like Abus Magomedov and Vanessa Demopoulos will be a part of the prelims.

Below are the matchups that will take place on the prelims of the May 18 card:

Victor Martinez vs. Tom Nolan (lightweight)

Oumar Sy vs. Antonio Trocoli (light heavyweight)

Melissa Gatto vs. Tamires Vidal (bantamweight)

Warlley Alves vs. Abus Magomedov (middleweight)

Ariane Carnelossi vs. Piera Rodriguez (strawweight)

Heili Alateng vs. Kleydon Rodrigues (bantamweight)

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Emily Ducote (strawweight)