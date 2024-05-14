UFC Vegas 92: How much do Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy tickets cost? Price Details & Schedule

UFC Vegas 92 is scheduled to take place this weekend at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Fight Night event will be headlined by a featherweight showdown between Edson Barboza and Lerone Murphy.

Meanwhile, the co-main event will showcase a welterweight bout pitting Khaos Williams against Carlston Harris.

For those looking forward to attending the upcoming event at the Apex facility, they'll find that regular tickets are already sold out. The only available way to witness the action is by purchasing exclusive VIP tickets, each priced at $1,750. However, even these passes are limited in availability.

As per the UFC VIP experience website, fans at the UFC Apex can enjoy an exclusive package with premium in-venue hospitality. This includes entry to a private hospitality lounge featuring a buffet and open bar, along with the chance to pose for a photo inside the octagon.

Fans who didn't secure tickets to UFC Vegas 92 and can't opt for the VIP experience can still catch the fight card through live streaming on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The broadcast kicks off at 4:00 PM ET/1:00 PM PT on Saturday, May 18, for viewers in the United States. For fans in the United Kingdom, the event starts at 8 PM GMT on the same day.

Meanwhile, the UFC Vegas 92 main card is expected to begin around 7 PM ET/4 PM PT in the U.S. and 11 PM GMT in the U.K.

Complete fight card of UFC Vegas 92: Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy

Main Card

Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy: featherweight bout

Khaos Williams vs. Carlston Harris: welterweight bout

Oumar Sy vs. Antonio Trocoli: light heavyweight bout

Themba Gorimbo vs. Ramiz Brahimaj: welterweight bout

Adrian Yanez vs. Vinicius Salvador: bantamweight bout

Preliminary Card

Luana Pinheiro vs. Angela Hill: strawweight bout

Victor Martinez vs. Tom Nolan: lightweight bout

Abus Magomedov vs. Warlley Alves: middleweight bout

Tamires Vidal vs. Melissa Gatto: women's bantamweight bout

Piera Rodriguez vs. Ariane Carnelossi: strawweight bout

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Emily Ducote: strawweight bout