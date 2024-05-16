UFC Vegas 92 payouts: How much are Edson Barboza, Lerone Murphy, and others making? Estimated purses reported

UFC Vegas 92 is all set to take place on May 18 at the UFC APEX Facility in Enterprise, Nevada. The event will be headlined by an exciting five-round featherweight clash between Edson Barboza and Lerone Murphy.

Several other prominent names like Themba Gorimbo, Vanessa Demopoulos and Adrian Yanez will also compete at UFC Vegas 92.

Ahead of the event, people are interested in knowing about the salaries of the fighters who will be competing on the card. Although it is difficult to provide the exact amount that will be paid to a fighter, an estimate can be reached by considering a fighter's past payouts.

According to 'The Sports Daily', Barboza will earn an estimated sum of $271,000. Out of this amount, $250,000 will be his base pay and the rest is expected to come in the form of incentives. In his last outing against Sodiq Yusuff, the Brazilian made a potential guaranteed sum of $321,000 ($271,000+$50,000), with the additional $50,000 coming in the form of the 'Fight of the Night' bonus.

Murphy, on the other hand, is expected to take home a base pay of $30,000. The Miracle' was last seen in action in July 2023. Murphy defeated Joshua Culibao that night via unanimous decision. His estimated guaranteed purse for that bout was $36,000.

UFC Vegas 92 payouts for other fighters

Apart from the main event, one can find potential purses of several other fighters who will be competing at UFC Vegas 92.

Themba Gorimbo will expectly earn $16,000 for his appearance at UFC Vegas 92. 'The Answer' earned the same amount as guaranteed pay for his last UFC outing in February 2024 when he defeated Pete Rodriguez via first-round TKO.

Adrian Yanez, who is currently on a two-fight skid in the UFC, is expected to earn $66,000 for his fight at UFC Vegas 92. $60,000 out of this amount will come in the form of base pay. The 30-year-old earned the same $66,000 amount as guaranteed pay for his last outing in October 2023 where he lost to Jonathan Martinez via second-round TKO.

Vanessa Demopoulos will open up the fight card and take on Emily Ducote in the prelims of the event. 'Lil Monster's potential payout will be an estimated $34,000. In her last outing in October 2023, she defeated Kanako Murata via unanimous decision. Demopoulos reportedly earned the same amount as guaranteed pay for that fight.