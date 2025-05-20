UFC vet accuses Islam Makhachev of cowardice, Jake Paul predicts Canelo Alvarez fight, Ariel Helwani talks Jon Jones' recent claim: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda MMA News Roundup!

Ad

This week, Islam Makhachev’s decision to jump weight classes is drawing heat from a UFC legend. Ariel Helwani is calling out the UFC and Jon Jones for stalling the heavyweight division. And Jake Paul is back in the headlines, claiming he can beat Canelo Alvarez inside the squared circle. Let’s get into them in detail:

Chael Sonnen says Islam Makhachev is running from Ilia Topuria

Islam Makhachev has his sights set on welterweight gold, but not everyone is on board with the idea. After UFC 315, Makhachev confirmed he’s heading to the welterweight division to challenge freshly crowned king Jack Della Maddalena, leaving the lightweight belt behind. Ilia Topuria was ready to chase that title and had already vacated his featherweight crown to make it happen.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Chael Sonnen didn’t hold back, calling Makhachev’s move a calculated escape route rather than a legacy play. Topuria, meanwhile, has been vocal online, calling Makhachev a coward. He’ll now face Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight belt at UFC 317.

Speaking in a recent episode of the Good Guy/ Bad Guy, Sonnen said:

"The bottom line is you [Islam Makhachev] entered a division openly that you said you won't face one of the top guys. That's not a sign of courage. That's a sign of cowardice. I don't love the idea. You have an undefeated No. 1-ranked world champion who’s chasing you down. He is willing to leave his division behind. He is willing to walk away from his belt to chase you down. You are so interested in getting away from this guy that you not only leave your belt, you leave your division, and the whole thing is only contingent that you don't have to fight Islam."

Ad

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ariel Helwani says UFC needs to move on from the Jon Jones stalemate

Frustration is brewing in the heavyweight division, and combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani wants to see a resolution to it. Jon Jones hasn’t fought since November, and Tom Aspinall, the interim champ, is waiting on the sidelines for a potential fight date.

Jones could recently also be heard saying, "I'm done" during a recent interaction with Kamil Gadzhiev, suggesting that he's not interested in a fight. Helwani says the UFC needs to make a call now and either book the fight or strip Jones. Helwani took to X to share a clip from his show and wrote:

Ad

"It appears a new video of Jon Jones has emerged with him saying, "I'm done." This is what I've been saying the whole time. Can this saga please come to an end..."

Check out Ariel Helwani's X post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jake Paul says he would’ve beaten Canelo Alvarez in a potential fight

Jake Paul claimed that he would’ve beaten Canelo Alvarez without any hesitation if he had faced him in May.

Paul said he watched Alvarez’s recent fight against William Scull and wasn’t impressed. He described the Mexican boxing star as slow, inactive, and past his prime. Speaking in a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, he said:

Ad

"I would have beat Canelo, for sure. Even just watching him against Scull, he's just washed up, inactive, doesn't throw a lot of punches, not very strong. People say I'm crazy, they've said this my whole journey. They said I wouldn't beat [Mike] Tyson, they said I wouldn't beat Nate Robinson, they said I wouldn't beat Nate Diaz, they said I wouldn't beat [Anderson] Silva and Tyron [Woodley], Ben Askren. So, when it happens, I'm gonna have the last laugh."

Ad

Check out Jake Paul's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.