UFC vet highlights the troubles "canvas burns" bring along after Justin Gaethje shows off gashed toes one week after UFC 313 

A week after UFC 313, Justin Gaethje showed his gashed toes from a bout against Rafael Fiziev. A UFC welterweight fighter has labeled Gaethje's injury as the most excruciating kind.

In the co-main event at UFC 313, 'The Highlight' locked horns with Fiziev in a rematch, after Dan Hooker withdrew from the contest due to a hand injury.

After being knocked out by Max Holloway at UFC 300, Gaethje made a comeback statement with his dominant performance as he defeated 'Ataman' by unanimous decision.

A week after the pay-per-view, 'The Highlight' displayed a painful injury he sustained during the fight, which left his toes in a painful state. Because of contact between the canvas and his big toes throughout the bout while throwing punches, the skin appears friction-burnt and peeled.

Gaethje shared a picture of his wounded toes on social media with a message:

“This is from dragging my feet on the canvas when I throw punches. You do not want to be an ultimate fighter.”

Shortly, Michael Chiesa made his feelings known about Gaethje’s injury and talked about how painful it can be. He wrote on X:

"Canvas burns are the worst. You can’t wear socks, it hurts to shower, you can’t sleep with your sheets touching them or else the burns scab to your sheets. Not fun."

Check out Michael Chiesa's comments below:

Javier Mendez comments on potential Islam Makhachev vs. Justin Gaethje bout

After defeating Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313, Justin Gaethje now wants a shot at the UFC lightweight gold.

UFC lightweight champion and P4P king Islam Makhachev has not faced 'The Highlight' so far. Makhachev’s coach Javier Mendez, who appeared in an interview with Submission Radio, recently labeled Makhachev vs. Gaethje as the "perfect matchup". He said:

"Fantastic. Then it’s Justin Gaethje. We’ll focus on Justin Gaethje. That would be, ideally for us, the perfect matchup based on where his standing is and what he’s done. He’s a big, known guy and Islam hasn’t fought him, So he’s perfect."

Check out Javier Mendez's comments below (2:22):

