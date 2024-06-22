UFC vet responds to Conor McGregor, Jon Jones makes custody announcement, Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia disagree again: MMA News Roundup

Chael Sonnen responds to Conor McGregor amidst beef with UFC star, Jon Jones makes custody announcement and Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney react to WBC president's statement.

Find out more details in today's (June 22) Sportskeeda daily news roundup.

#3 Chael Sonnen responds to UFC star Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen has hit back at Conor McGregor, after the Irishman took aim at the former fighter for his take on him pulling out of UFC 303.

Prior to 'The Notorious' confirming he had broken his toe and was out of action, 'The American Gangster' had speculated that the reason behind the fight cancellation was due to McGregor having a stint in rehab for alleged substance abuse.

Trending

The former UFC double champ fiercely denied those claims, however, and lashed out at Sonnen on X. He tweeted:

"Chael shut your pie hole, h*e. You tap from ground and pound."

Expand Tweet

Sonnen, living up to his reputation, wasted no time in providing his response and claimed McGregor misinterpreted what he said. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"Conor McGregor refused my compliment. My compliment was that he had the strength to seek help. He's arguing with me and telling me to shut my pie hole...You can listen to my account which builds and helps Conor McGregor or you can listen to Conor's account which makes him look like a little b*tch."

Catch Sonnen's comments here:

Expand Tweet

#2 Jon Jones shares custody update

Jon Jones recently took to social media to provide fans with an update that almost everybody in the MMA community was unaware was happening.

'Bones' posted on X and revealed he in fact had a son and had finally been granted "50/50" parenting access to the child after a length court battle. The UFC heavyweight champ wrote:

"I was just granted 50/50 custody of my son, I'm the happiest dad in the world today."

Expand Tweet

#3 Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia clash over WBC president's comments

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia once again haven't seen eye-to-eye, after both fighters offered opposing takes on what a statement by WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman means.

Sulaiman shared a post on Instagram in support of 'KingRy', stating that the boxing star is going through "difficulties." He wrote:

"Many are asking how will the @wbcboxing punish @kingryan. We don’t care to punish him. We want to help Ryan, the human being, he is suffering, going through difficulties."

Garcia was then spotted in the comments section, thanking the WBC president for his support. He wrote:

"Thank you Mauricio 💙✝️"

Meanwhile, Haney had a different opinion on the situation, writing:

"Help me.. you guys called for a purse bid while I was going through the damages of being cheated."

Check out their comments here:

Ryan Garcia & Devin Haney's comments