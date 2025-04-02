UFC vet reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov's stance on Ilia Topuria fighting Islam Makhachev for lightweight title

Khabib Nurmagomedov isn't in favor of Ilia Topuria fighting for the UFC title at lightweight. Not yet, at least. This has all been claimed by a former UFC two-division champion who recently made an appearance on episode #26 of Mike Bohn's The Bohnfire.

Ad

Many have argued that Topuria has not done enough to earn a title shot against Islam Makhachev, who reigns as the promotion's current lightweight champion. Nurmagomedov believes the Georgian-Spaniard must beat a top-ranked lightweight to earn a shot at gold, at least according to Henry Cejudo.

Cejudo said:

"I remember talking to Khabib. Khabib said it's not fair for Ilia to skip the line and go after the title shot with Islam, cause that's all Islam's been doing. He gave [Alexander] Volkanovski a couple of times, and he has gone up. So, I don't even think it's going to be Islam's choice. I think Khabib is going to step in and be like, 'He needs to fight the number one contender,' and he said if Ilia does beat the number one contender, then, 'Sure, we'll do that.'"

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments (17:18):

Ad

It is a complex and difficult situation, especially for Topuria. He gave up his featherweight title, which will be made official at UFC 314 when Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes compete for the vacant belt. The weight cut to featherweight is reportedly too grueling for Topuria at this point.

He has fought at lightweight before, knocking out Jai Herbert in stunning fashion. Now, though, he is making a permanent move, but has struggled to secure his desired matches, which consists of a title bout with Makhachev or a scrap with former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, with whom he has been feuding.

Ad

There is a flaw in Khabib Nurmagomedov's alleged argument

If Henry Cejudo is to be believed, Khabib Nurmagomedov is of the opinion that Ilia Topuria must defeat a top contender at lightweight to earn a title shot against Islam Makhachev. Unfortunately, there is currently no number one contender at lightweight.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former UFC CEO Dana White already revealed that the No.1-ranked lightweight, Arman Tsarukyan, will not receive an immediate title shot following his UFC 311 withdrawal. The No.2-ranked Charles Oliveira believes he deserves a title shot but has just one win since a loss to Tsarukyan.

Below him is Justin Gaethje, who also has just one win since a knockout loss to Max Holloway but believes himself deserving of a title shot as well. There is a logjam at lightweight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.