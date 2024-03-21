UFC veteran critical of Ian Garry for allowing his wife to make video defending him

Former UFC fighter Jake Shields has taken aim at Ian Garry after his wife released a video in which she spoke out against recent criticism.

Garry and his wife, Layla Anna-Lee, have been the subject of trolling from fans and fighters in recent months. The pair are often targeted for their age difference because Anna-Lee is 14 years older than Garry. Furthermore, she previously published an instructional book for women in which she goes about detailing how they should seek rich athletes and make them their partners.

Sean Strickland and Colby Covington have both targeted the couple. In fact, Garry and Covington are even pushing to get a fight announced against one another later this year to settle their beef.

Following months of being targeted by fighters and fans, Layla Anna-Lee released a video on social media this week that disputes what she titled as the 'top 3 lies' fans and other fighters have propogated about her husband.

She also fired plenty of shots back at 'Tarzan' and 'Chaos', calling out both men for spreading lies as well as labeling them as 'gullible' for believing everything they read.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Following the release of the video, former UFC fighter Jake Shields weighed in on the situation on X (formerly Twitter).

Whilst the intentions behind Anna-Lee's video may have been good, Shields stated that he doesn't believe a fighter should ever have their partner making a video defending them. He tweeted:

"Pro tip: If you are a pro fighter don't let your girlfriend/wife make videos to defend you/her"

Check out the tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Sean Strickland responds to Ian Garry's wife

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has wasted no time in providing his response to Ian Garry and his wife following her release of the aforementioned video.

The former champ, who Anna-Lee specifcially targeted in her video, has been one of the most vocal fighters in regards to criticizing their relationship. 'Tarzan' has regularly referred to Ian Garry's wife as a 'demon' and a 'succubus' and has also accused her of tricking the Irishman into marrying her.

Strickland took to X to provide his response to the video and claimed she only uploaded it because her husband was getting more attention than her. He said:

"Alright succubus, I'll give you what you want. I don't want to call you by your name because if we know anything about demons, you start using their names, it gives them power... You've never done anything, you've never accomplished anything. The only thing you've ever done is seduce famous men."

Strickland continued:

You bring this back up and tarnish your husband's [Ian Garry] name just because that little insecure succubus demon inside you wants attention."

Check out Strickland's video here:

Expand Tweet