UFC veteran Diego Sanchez reveals that he once fell in love with a stripper

Anyone who does not follow Diego Sanchez on social media is surely missing out on a lot of fun updates on the UFC veteran's life. His tweets are sometimes spiritual, sometimes quirky and mostly entertaining.
His latest tweet is about what he misses the most from the pre-COVID world, where one could go anywhere, anytime without any restrictions.
Diego Sanchez recollects falling in love with a stripper
The Coronavirus pandemic has been tough for everyone around the world, as people have missed doing the things and meeting the people they love.
Diego Sanchez posted a tweet asking his followers what do they miss the most from before pandemic. He said for himself, it is a "tie between saunas and strippers".
Diego Sanchez then went on to remember the time he 'fell in love with a stripper'.
The day before, Diego Sanchez tweeted about spotting a UFO flying above his house. He said he witnessed the unidentified flying object hover above Albuquerque along with daughter.
The former TUF alum claimed that the UFO or whoever was in charge of it, was 'obviously watching him' from up there.
But Diego Sanchez does not only talk about UFOs and strippers. He also shares insights into matters of philosophical existence. Another tweet of his from few hours before read:
"What is value? The value that I bring is that when you meet me in person face to face. I will let you exist, I will listen, give time and energy that can’t be denied! when you leave my presence you will still feel the frequency of AUTHENTICITY & INSPIRATION #ABUNDANCE"
Diego Sanchez and his long run in UFC
His interesting tweets aside, Diego Sanchez has been a long-time fighter in UFC. In fact, he was there in the finale of The Ultimate Fighter 1 in 2005 and won against Kenny Florian.
He has been in the company ever since, putting on some of the most entertaining bouts over the years.
Diego Sanchez has competed twice this year, and twice in the year before that. In 2019, he faced Mickey Gall at UFC 235 and came out victorious via TKO. But then he dropped a unanimous decision to Michael Chiesa at UFC 239.
Sanchez returned to Octagon in February this year, facing Michael Pereira at UFC Fight Night 167. The fight ended in a disqualification due to an illegal knee from Pereira, giving Diego Sanchez the win.
In his last outing, Sanchez lost via decision to Jake Matthews at UFC 253, a card headlined by Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa.Published 13 Nov 2020, 18:45 IST