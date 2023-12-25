UFC veteran dominates new stage, blazes eight-fight path to title after 2016 loss against Leon Edwards

A former UFC fighter has asserted dominance in his MMA career after leaving the organization. Since his last MMA defeat at the hands of Leon Edwards, he's amassed an eight-fight win streak and captured a world title as well.

The fighter in question is none other than striking savant Albert Tumenov. The 31-year-old Russian athlete defeated Ustarmagomed Gadzhidaudov via fifth-round KO in their 2023 ACA (Absolute Championship Akhmat) Welterweight Grand Prix semi-final match.

Their fight headlined the ACA 168 event at the CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia, on December 24, 2023. The matchup had the ACA welterweight title at stake, which Tumenov went on to capture spectacularly. He's now a two-time ACA welterweight champion, having previously held the title in 2019 before his hiatus from MMA (2020-2021).

Albert Tumenov (25-4 MMA, 5-3 UFC) competed in the UFC from February 2014 to October 2016. Tumenov suffered a third-round submission loss against UK MMA star Leon Edwards inside the octagon in October 2016.

Back then, both fighters were rising welterweight stars. Their showdown saw Tumenov display impressive striking against 'Rocky.' However, Edwards held his own in the striking realm and eventually utilized his superior grappling prowess to secure the stoppage via submission.

That matchup marked the final one on Albert Tumenov's contract with the world's premier MMA organization, and he'd chosen not to re-sign with them. In the ensuing years, he's expressed his interest in re-signing with the organization and possibly facing Edwards in a rematch.

After staying away from MMA competition in 2020 and 2021, Tumenov returned to the ACA organization in 2022 and has won three fights since his comeback. Moreover, his win streak since losing to Edwards currently stands at eight, including his latest victory at ACA 168.

Watch Tumenov's win at ACA 168 below:

Meanwhile, Leon Edwards' 2016 matchup against Albert Tumenov marked yet another milestone in the UK fighter's ascent to the top of the MMA food chain. Edwards notably captured the UFC welterweight title by beating Kamaru Usman via fifth-round KO in August 2022.

Following that, 'Rocky' successfully defended the title by beating Usman by majority decision in March 2023 and besting Colby Covington via unanimous decision in December 2023.

What's next for UFC welterweight kingpin Leon Edwards?

While Albert Tumenov became the new ACA welterweight champion in a dominant fashion, Leon Edwards is coming off an incredible victory over Colby Covington. A potential Edwards-Tumenov rematch seems unlikely to materialize next. Regardless, there's no shortage of challengers for 'Rocky.'

As of late, welterweight contender Belal Muhammad and UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev have been relentlessly lobbying for a title shot against 'Rocky.' The UFC hasn't officially announced Edwards' next opponent and return date yet.

For his part, the 32-year-old Leon Edwards has expressed interest in moving up to middleweight to pursue double champ status in 2024. Edwards has hinted that he'd like to fight the winner of the upcoming matchup between middleweight champion Sean Strickland and challenger Dricus du Plessis.

