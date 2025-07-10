UFC veteran questions Islam Makhachev potentially getting title shot against Jack Della Maddalena at welterweight

A UFC welterweight veteran recently gave his take on Islam Makhachev potentially getting a title shot against Jack Della Maddalena. He expressed that he is not particularly in favor of this matchup as Della Maddalena's first title defense.

Ad

Following Della Maddalena's championship victory over Belal Muhammad at UFC 315, Makhachev vacated the UFC lightweight championship to move up to the welterweight division.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, Stephen Thompson shared his opinions on Della Maddalena potentially facing Makhachev:

"First off, I've got to say, if I was Shavkat Rakhmonov or Ian Garry, or somebody that is right there who's worked really hard to get there, I'd be pretty pissed. Because this guy JDM [Jack Della Maddalena] just got the title, and then he's giving somebody else a shot at what I've earned the right to have, which is a title shot."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"Like, give JDM one or two more guys. If he beats them, then give him somebody outside the division. But I would be kind of p*ssed. I'd be kind of upset that they're giving this guy immediately somebody from the 155-pound division."

Check out Stephen Thompson's comments below (3:04):

Ad

Stephen Thompson previews potential Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev clash

Although Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev have both verbally agreed to fight each other, official confirmation of the bout is still pending.

In the aforementioned interview, Stephen Thompson previewed their matchup. Claiming that Della Maddalena would pose a tough challenge for Makhachev, Thompson said:

"Now, I think it's a very tough fight for Islam Makhachev. Bigger guy, somebody who won the title from somebody with a similar style in Belal Muhammad. I do believe Islam Makhachev's striking is a lot better than Belal Muhammad's, but their pressure, their cardio, [and] their wrestling background, fairly similar. Obviously, I think one would be better than the other, but he's faced somebody exactly like him. So, I think it would be a tough fight for Islam for sure." [3:40]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.