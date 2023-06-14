Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about UFC veteran Matt Brown's recent divorce, which has left him broke. Also, Muhammad Ali's grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh shares details of working nightclub security, and Khamzat Chimaev stuns fans with a recent sparring session against a heavyweight.

#3. UFC veteran Matt Brown reveals 'zero' net worth after recent divorce

Matt Brown is considered one of UFC's pioneers, debuting for the organization in 2008. Since then, 'The Immortal' has racked up a staggering 30 fights in the promotion and is currently tied with Derrick Lewis for the most knockouts in UFC history (13).

Despite his successes inside the octagon and his popularity amongst MMA's hardcore fans, Brown has had to suffer through some hardship, which he recently revealed on Twitter.

The 42-year-old stated that following a divorce from his wife, he had lost everything, including any finances he had. Thankfully, Matt Brown has had some success with sound real estate investments following the divorce, racking up a portfolio of properties now worth over $1 million:

"Just closed on another short term rental property and I officially own over a million dollars in real estate now. Not a crazy high number but is pretty awesome number to me considering I had almost zero net worth a few years ago (divorce)."

Brown also confirmed he currently owns three properties and is continuing to pursue investment opportunities in real estate—the 42-year-old hopes to close on at least one more property before the end of the year.

Fans last saw 'The Immortal' compete in the octagon back in May on the UFC on ABC: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida card. Brown faced Court McGee, winning the first with a stunning first-round KO and earning himself a Performance of the Night bonus.

#2. Muhammad Ali's grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh reveals details of working nightclub security

Although Biaggio Ali Walsh is the grandson of boxing's greatest-ever star, the 24-year-old is currently working on building his own legacy in fighting's vast landscape.

Ali Walsh opted to take a different path than boxing, becoming an MMA fighter currently signed to the Professional Fighters League (PFL). As a professional, he is 3-1, losing his debut bout before building an impressive three-fight win streak.

Despite competing in MMA and being signed to a major promotion, Biaggio Ali Walsh also works three days a week as security for a nightclub. The Las Vegas police department even once awarded him a certificate of appreciation after stopping an assault on a woman during a shift.

The 24-year-old recently took part in an interview with The Sun, where he discussed his MMA career and working security. Walsh Ali explained that both jobs complement the other well as they each can help prepare him for confrontation. He explained:

"Oh, they get rowdy. For sure. We have some guys that we have to shove out of the booth, but I don’t mind it, I’m a fighter, I’m kind of used to confrontation. But it’s cool, it’s fun, I enjoy it, and they pay me well. My supervisor used to be a fighter as well, so he really understands my training schedule and how important it is to me." (h/t thesun.co.uk)

Biaggio Walsh Ali returns to the PFL cage on June 16th and is set to face Travell Miller.

#1. Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev sparring a 300lb heavyweight

Khamzat Chimaev is considered one of the most talented fighters on the UFC's roster, evidenced by his undefeated record (12-0).

The Chechen-born Swede has dominated all competition he has faced in the octagon so far, and many believe it is just a matter of time until he has UFC gold wrapped around his waist.

Despite the controversy surrounding 'Borz' and his last appearance at UFC 279, the 28-year-old continues to excite fans about his return to the cage and has done so once again with the latest video on his YouTube channel.

In the video, Chimaev lived up to his feared namesake as he sparred against a 300lb heavyweight, even lifting him without issue during their grappling exchanges.

Watch the video here:

The video left fans of 'Borz' stunned and in awe of his talent. In the YouTube comments, one fan even wrote they believe the Swede could become a triple-weight champion:

"This guy has a chance of becoming triple champ."

Another fan expressed frustration that Khamzat Chimaev has yet to have a confirmed opponent for this year:

"BOOK HIM A FIGHT ALREADY."

