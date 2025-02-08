UFC veteran speculates how Dricus du Plessis could secure money fight against Alex Pereira following UFC 312: "You, me 205" 

A UFC veteran speculated a way for Dricus du Plessis to secure a huge "money fight" against Alex Pereira in the light heavyweight division. In his close professional engagement, du Plessis is all set to defend his UFC middleweight title against Sean Strickland at UFC 312.

On the other hand, Pereira is booked for a fight against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, with the light heavyweight belt on the line. He switched to the light heavyweight division after losing his middleweight title to former champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 287.

'Poatan' has enjoyed immense success in the new weight class and has three successful title defenses to his record in the division.

Speaking on his podcast, The Fighter and The Kid, Brendan Schaub revealed the possibility of the reigning middleweight champion moving up to the light heavyweight division.

"There's more money at 205, being a double champ, you make more money. If he knocked Strickland out cold and then called Alex Pereira in the ring and was like 'you and me at 205.'"

Sharing his views on the striking ability of 'Stillknocks', Schaub added:

"It's tough to gauge on DDP cuz you always think he's going to get lit up and then he's a f*cking problem...He's not close to the striker Strickland is, he's not close to the striker Izzy is, he's not close to the striker Darren Till is, he beat all of them."

Check out Brendan Schaub's comments on Dricus du Plessis below (42:50):

Dricus du Plessis addresses Sean Strickland's claim of beating him at UFC 297

Dricus du Plessis fought a close five-round battle with Sean Strickland at UFC 297. The fight eventually was decided in du Plessis' favor by a split decision leading him to walk away with the middleweight title. However, Strickland has regularly claimed to have won the fight.

The former UFC middleweight champion also mentions the head butt in the match as a factor that played in 'Stillknocks' favor.

In an interview with Daniel Cormier on his YouTube channel, Du Plessis was asked regarding Strickland's claim in an interview, to which he replied:

"If he talks about the head butt, that was in the fourth round anyways and he talked about he was winning the fight, he only won the first round in my opinion. You can make a case for the fifth if you only score the last minute. I went to go and look at it because after the fight was the first time I heard about this head butt...his eye was already bleeding...I remember in the fight when I cut him, I thought he was speaking about the other cut."

Watch Dricus du Plessis' views of his fight with Sean Strickland at UFC 297 below (7:52):

