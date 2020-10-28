UFC Welterweight Belal Muhammad believes a 205-pound Khabib Nurmagomedov beats a 205-pound Jon Jones

Belal Muhammad believes that a light heavyweight version of Khabib Nurmagomedov can beat Jon Jones.

Nurmagomedov and Jones have been the subject of news in the past few days as discussions continue to be had regarding the two dominant champions’ places in the UFC’s list of all time greats. The discussion was sparked by Nurmagomedov’s sudden retirement over the weekend.

The unbeaten Russian defeated Justin Gaethje to defend the UFC Lightweight Championship and improve to 29-0 in his career before calling it quits. The unexpected farewell had people paying tribute to “The Eagle” and hailing him as the sport's GOAT.

Jones, who initially did give Khabib his props, took exception to the notion of Nurmagomedov being the best ever. “Bones” took to social media to remind fans of his accomplishments while comparing them to Khabib’s.

Obviously, many other fighters have weighed in on the issue, one of the most interesting takes came from Muhammad, who competes in the UFC’s welterweight division.

Muhammad believes that if Khabib were a 205-pounder, he could defeat Jones.

205 khabib beats 205 Jon Jones — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 27, 2020

One response brought up how good Jones is on his back and how he has significantly better stand up than Khabib. Muhammad responded by pitching possibly one of the scariest images that one could envision: a six-foot-six Khabib Nurmagomedov, just as tall as Jon Jones.

While we will likely never know how a 205-pound Khabib would fare against a 205-pound Jon Jones, it’s discussions like these that make the sport of MMA even more interesting.

Jon Jones continues to bulk up ahead of heavyweight debut

Former UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been putting in a ton of work in the weight room as he prepares for what many people expect to be a foray into the heavyweight division.

Jones, 33, has competed and reigned over the UFC’s 205-pound division since his promotional debut back in 2008. Earlier this year however, Jones vacated the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship and is expected to be on his way up to play with the big boys.

While he may walk around at well over the 205-pound light heavyweight limit, Bones will need to add more muscle and mass if he wants to be able to handle the heavier competition.

It sure looks like Jon Jones has been doing just that, as his Instagram has been filled with videos of weightlifting sessions, and he has been showing off a more massive physique as of late.