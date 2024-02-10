UFC welterweight contender confirms he's next in line for title shot against Leon Edwards

It looks like Leon Edwards is set for his third title defense, and a top welterweight contender is convinced he is next in line for a crack at the 170-pound gold.

During a recent segment of the OverDogs podcast, Belal Muhammad confirmed that he'd be 'Rocky's' next opponent:

"We are fighting Leon. The date, I think, is just the thing that we are trying to figure out now."

When Muhammad and Edwards first fought each other back in 2021, the bout unfortunately ended in a no-contest (NC) after 'Remember the Name' was unable to continue owing to an accidental eye poke in the second round.

Edwards is currently 22-3 with one NC in MMA and has defended his title against Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington since winning the belt against 'The Nigerian Nightmare' in August 2022. The Englishman hasn't tasted defeat since 2016.

Muhammad (23-3 with one NC) is also on a dream run and is currently on a 10-fight unbeaten streak. He boasts wins against the likes of Stephen Thompson, Gilbert Burns, Sean Brady, and Vicente Luque, among others.

Seeing as the 35-year-old is ranked No.2 in the division only behind Usman, coupled with the fact that the former champion is currently not in the play for the title following his short-notice loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294, Muhammad being next in line for the belt appears likely.

Moreover, prior to UFC 288 in May last year, UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that the winner of the pay-per-view co-headliner featuring Muhammad against Burns will determine the next 170-pound title challenger.

Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad: Betting odds

Rumblings about Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad potentially squaring off at UFC 300 have seen money lines emerge for the fight. Per the oddsmakers at Fight Odds, Edwards is a -198 favorite over Muhammad (+164 underdog) for the matchup.

According to the opening odds, a $100 wager on the champion will return a profit of $150.51, and the same bet on the challenger will result in greater winnings of $264.