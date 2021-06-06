Create
UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa is willing to grapple with Jairzinho Rozenstruik as long as no striking is involved

Jairzinho Rozenstruik might've found his next sparring partner already. UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa is known for his impeccable ground game and jiu-jitsu skills. However, will his submission skills stand up against heavyweights?

When Rozenstruik appeared on an ESPN+ show with Michael Chiesa and Anthony Smith as analysts, a hilarious exchange ensued. Karyn Bryant revealed that Smith had volunteered to grapple with Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and Smith instantly backed out and passed it on to Michael Chiesa.

Amazingly, Chiesa agreed to grapple with Rozenstruik as long as the heavyweight didn't land shots on the welterweight. Chiesa's worries are naturally justified, considering the size difference between the two and Rozenstruik's immense power. 'Bigi Boy' took the opportunity to compliment Chiesa's grappling too.

'Maverick' took to Twitter to reply to ESPN MMA's tweet about the incident after Rozenstruik's win against Augusto Sakai and complimented him on his performance.

Michael Chiesa has won 11 of his 18 fights via submission and is currently on a four-fight win streak. An impressive grappling exchange with Rozenstruik won't really get Chiesa any further in the welterweight division, but it could help him gain a fan or two. On the other hand, Jairzinho Rozenstruik can learn some impeccable jiu-jitsu from the American. It could prove useful against top-ranked heavyweights.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik beats Augusto Sakai in the last seconds of the first round

The main event of UFC Fight Night: Rozentruik vs. Sakai lived up to all of its hype as Jairzinho Rozenstruik knocked Augusto Sakai out in the final five seconds of their fight. The Surinamese fighter dominated the fight on the feet and ended it spectacularly with a left hook-right cross combination that almost instantly closed the show.

This impressive win takes his record to 12-2. He was ranked number six in the official UFC heavyweight rankings before this fight, and this performance will only result in a rise in the rankings. Already a main event fighter, Jairzinho Rozenstruik is two fights away from a title shot. If he does get the title shot and wins the belt, he'll be the first Surinamese athlete to do so in the UFC.

