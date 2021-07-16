UFC welterweight Vicente Luque gives his prediction for the Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul boxing match

UFC welterweight Vicente Luque has revealed who he believes will come out on top in the upcoming boxing match between former UFC 170-pound champion Tyron Woodley and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Vicente Luque was the last man to compete against Tyron Woodley before his release from the UFC. It stands to reason that he would know, from first-hand experience, just how dangerous the former champ still is.

UFC 260: Woodley v Luque

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA's John Hyon Ko, Luque revealed that he is backing his former opponent in his upcoming matchup against Paul.

"I would put my money on Woodley, for sure, and I would say a knockout. Maybe second or third round but I think it's gonna be a knockout. Woodley has good boxing, he has shown that in the UFC, and he has a right hand. If that right hand connects. He connected against me, and I can take a punch. I still felt that. I wobbled once he connected his hands. I see him knocking out Jake Paul," stated Vicente Luque.

Vicente Luque respects Jake Paul's boxing skills

Whilst Vicente Luque is firmly behind Woodley, he does also acknowledge that Paul has some legitimate boxing skills.

'The Problem Child' is currently 3-0, with all three wins coming by way of knockout. Paul has received some criticism for not actually fighting boxers so far in his career, but Woodley will undoubtedly be a step up in competition for him.

"I actually think Jake Paul, technically, is pretty good," suggested Vicente Luque. "A lot of people talk trash about him. And yeah, he's a YouTuber and there's all that story about it but he can fight, he can box. He has good technique. But I don't think he can hang in there with Woodley."

Vicente Luque is currently preparing for his own upcoming fight. He will face talented grappler Michael Chiesa at the upcoming UFC 265 pay-per-view.

A win may well be enough to set Luque up with a number one contender bout against Leon Edwards or Gilbert Burns. Admittedly, a fight against Burns is unlikely considering the two men are training partners and friends.

