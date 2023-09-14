UFC women's flyweight accepts 4-month suspension from USADA for unknowingly using banned substance

A UFC women's flyweight fighter revealed that she received a four-month suspension from USADA for unintentionally using a prohibited substance.

Cortney Casey shared two significant updates that will impact her UFC career. On September 11, she released a lengthy statement on Instagram in which 'Cast Iron' disclosed that she faced sanctions from USADA for a self-reported incident. Additionally, she revealed that she is expecting a child.

Casey's four-month ineligibility period began on June 1, 2023, the day she last used the prohibited medication.

Casey explained that she had been prescribed medication to address a medical condition, which had caused her withdrawal from her last fight against Jasmine Jasudavicius in February. Unfortunately, this medication contained trace amounts of BPC-157, a substance prohibited by USADA. Upon realizing this, she promptly notified USADA, even though the substance had not been detected in any of her recent drug tests:

"I want to be clear that I self-reported this and I was not flagged due to any positive test. In fact, I did NOT test positive for BPC-157 in any tests collected around the time I was mistakenly using the medication."

She added that as a result, she agreed to a four-month sanction with USADA:

"I am disappointed with my mistake, but I want to make very clear that I had no intention to break any rules or cheat."

Check out Casey's statement below:

Cortney Casey entered the UFC in 2015 and currently holds a 6-9 record. The 36-year-old American most recently competed in a Fight Night event in July 2022, where she suffered a split decision defeat to Antonina Shevchenko.

