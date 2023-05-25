Conor McGregor is far from finished inspiring fellow MMA fighters, as the Irishman nears a return to the octagon.

UFC women's flyweight contender Molly McCann recently referenced 'The Notorious' during an interview ahead of her own return to the octagon. McCann was riding a wave a confidence prior to her defeat to Erin Blanchfield at UFC 281 in November 2022.

'Meatball' has shared her difficulty boucing back from her crushing defeat last year, and recently spoke about her time away from the octagon with Adam Catterall. Molly McCann noted the similarities between her mindset and Conor McGregor's, as they both near a return to the sport:

"I've just tried dead hard haven't I Adam? I've tried dead hard, so I'm reaping the rewards of my hard work. It's weird, 'cause I heard Conor McGregor say this I think in one of his last interviews. [He said] that it feels like he's only just getting going. I don't feel like I'm near the end. I don't feel like I'm near my peak. I feel like I'm at a good level now and I'm proper going to push on."

Conor McGregor's determination and drive to return to the octagon perfectly encaptulate his undying love for the sport of MMA. The Irishman is far and away the most successful MMA fighter of all time financially, and many have wondered why McGregor feels the need to return to the hallowed octagon.

'The Notorious' broke his leg at UFC 264 in 2021 against Dustin Poirier, but not even a brutal injury could deter McGregor from returning.

Conor McGregor reveals his thoughts on the recent Netflix documentary about him

Conor McGregor's stardom has surpassed the world of MMA, and the Irishman has now become a household name across the globe.

'The Notorious' has had a career that most professional fighters would dream of. McGregor's success both inside and outside the cage has culminated in a Netflix documentary about his career being produced.

The four-part documentary is called McGregor Forever, and spans from the months following McGregor's fight with Floyd Mayweather in 2017 until him breaking his leg at UFC 264.

'The Notorious' recently shared his thoughts on the quality of the documentary during an interview with Oscar Willis of TheMacLife. He said this:

"I had no creative control... I just would've liked my creative touch, you know. I'm a creator, I've been involved in many other projects like this myself... there's a thin line between, 'Oh my God it's the best thing ever!' and, 'Eh, it's okay.'"

