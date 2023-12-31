Umar Nurmagomedov calls out former UFC champion as his frustration grows at not getting an opponent

Umar Nurmagomedov is one of the hottest prospects in the UFC bantamweight division. 'Young Eagle', cousin of former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, currently holds an undefeated record of 16-0, and a record of 4-0 inside the UFC.

The surging contender believes that his dominance has scared off potential opponents, leaving him to air his frustrations online. Nurmagomedov has competed once this year, against Raoni Barcelos at UFC Vegas 67 in January, where he secured a KO victory in Round 1.

After declaring that nobody wanted to face him earlier this week, he has now called out former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo. The Dagestani recently took to X and wrote this:

"Deiveson Figueiredo."

'Young Eagle' was scheduled to face Cory Sandhagen in the main event of UFC Nashville on Aug. 5, 2023. However, Nurmagomedov suffered a serious shoulder injury a month prior to their bout and required surgery.

After making a full recovery, the budding contender has expressed his desire to return to the octagon, but is yet to be matched up with an opponent.

Javier Mendez pens tribute about Umar Nurmagomedov and his brother's bond with cousin Khabib

Umar Nurmagomedov and his brother, Usman, share a close bond with their cousin, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Following the former lightweight champion's retirement in 2020, he has remained an integral part of the team he trained alongside, and grew up with, during his career.

While 'The Eagle's closest companion is the current lightweight king, Islam Makhachev, his relationship with his cousins, Umar and Usman, is also a tightknit one.

Recently, head coach of American Kickboxing Academy (AKA), Javier Mendez, penned a heartfelt tribute about the bond shared between the three cousins.

Mendez, who welcomed the Nurmagomedovs, as well as Makachev, into AKA almost a decade ago, shares a close frienship with many members of the team created by Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

'Coach Jav' recently took to Instagram to share a video of 'The Eagle' training with his cousins, and wrote this:

"This is why these 3 are a family of Champions. The competitive nature and a fun they have. I’m have never seen this as a Coach from any others that I have trained that were family blood related. @khabib_nurmagomedov @usman_nurmagomedov @umar_nurmagomedov champions in life and sport. My heart and family of 🦅🦅🦅 no chickens 🐔 allowed."

