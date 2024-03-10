Umar Nurmagomedov left unimpressed by “chicken” Marlon Vera following UFC 299 loss to Sean O’Malley

Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera locked horns in the headliner of the recently concluded UFC 299 pay-per-view event, with 'Chito' hoping to repeat his UFC 252 performance against O'Malley, where he defeated 'Sugar' via TKO.

But the bantamweight king showcased his best performance to date in their much-anticipated rematch, as he dominated the striking exchanges from the opening bell until the end of the fight.

Vera, who has never been officially knocked down in his career, absorbed an incredible amount of damage throughout the fight, and it became clear by the fourth round that he would need a stoppage to win.

But the title challenger left it too late and was unable to land anything that'd hurt his opponent until the very end of the fight when he landed a body shot that almost crumbled 'Sugar'.

Following UFC 299, undefeated bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov took to X to share his thoughts on Vera's performance, and wrote this:

"Marlon Vera is a lion when he’s dominating, and chicken when he’s dominated. Weak. Be strong in any situation!"

Umar Nurmagomedov names date for clash with Petr Yan or Cory Sandhagen after UFC 299

Petr Yan took on one of the top prospects in the bantamweight division, Song Yadong, in the opening bout of the main card of UFC 299. The pair are both known for their striking abilities, and fans were treated to a high-level chess match on the feet, with both men landing good blows throughout the fight.

'No Mercy' edged out the second and third rounds to secure a unanimous decision victory, and got back in the win column following three consecutive losses.

Umar Nurmagomedov had his eyes on the Yan vs. Yadong clash, and following the Russian's victory, the No.10 ranked bantamweight contender took to X to call the former champion out once again.

Nurmagomedov had previously called out Yan, as well as top-ranked contender Cory Sandhagen, but the Dagestani included a date in his more recent challenge.

He wrote this on X:

"My congratulations Petr, a good working victory. August 3 Me against Peter or me against Cory."

