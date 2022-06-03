Watch: Umar, Usman Nurmagomedov and others at AKA gym request Javier Mendez to send "crazy" Khabib Nurmagomedov back to Russia

Javier Mendez recently uploaded a video of Umar Nurmagomedov and other fighters from the American Kickboxing Academy gym asking to send Khabib Nurmagomedov back to Russia.

Nurmagomedov has been acting as a coach in the AKA gym since his retirement from the sport. However, in a recent video, the active fighters of the AKA gym can be seen exhausted as 'The Eagle' made them train too hard.

The former UFC lightweight champion and the other athletes were drenched in sweat. Khabib Nurmagomedov was labeled "crazy" due to his relentless training. They jokingly asked Javier Mendez to buy 'The Eagle' tickets to Russia. Here's what Mendez wrote on his recent Instagram post:

"English and training session with Bully Coach @khabib_nurmagomedov it’s a hate relationship between him & the Fighters. Some want to buy him a plane ticket back home. Can’t believe I get paid to do this."

Watch the AKA gym members and Javier Mendez speak about Khabib in the video below:

Fighters like Usman Nurmagomedov, Umar Nurmagomedov, and others were visibly exhausted by coach Khabib's strenuous training methods. However, this shows the level of dedication 'The Eagle' has for MMA and training even after his retirement.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was recently seen grappling with Luke Rockhold

The AKA gym has produced some of the best UFC fighters and UFC champions. One such former champion is Luke Rockhold.

Rockhold is getting ready to make his octagon return, with his last fight in 2019. He will fight former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa in a much-anticipated clash in August.

Rockhold was recently seen training with 'The Eagle' to prepare for his return. Surprisingly though, the former lightweight kingpin can be seen dominating Rockhold, a former middleweight champion who has also fought in the light heavyweight division of the UFC.

Rockhold is set to make a comeback to the 185 lbs division of the UFC after his UFC 221 loss to Yoel Romero. The former champion has been on a rocky run recently. In fact, he has only won once since his UFC 199 loss to Michael Bisping.

Only time will tell whether training with Khabib Nurmagomedov will pay its dividends for Rockhold as he returns to fighting later this year.

