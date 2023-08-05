“Unbelievable technique” - Former UFC champion’s ‘deadly’ question mark kick leaves MMA Twitter stunned

Fans are impressed by a video of former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold’s highly-technical question mark kick.

Over the past five years, Rockhold has suffered five consecutive losses in MMA, submission grappling, and bare-knuckle boxing. With that said, most combat sports fans remember the California native for his prime performances as the UFC and Strikeforce middleweight champion.

One of Rockhold's best tools was always his kicks. Earlier this year, a video went viral of the 38-year-old teaching young fighters how to properly throw a question mark kick. The footage was recently re-shared on Twitter, leading fans to voice their intrigue about the technique.

Some fans acknowledged how Rockhold arguably has one of the best question-mark kicks in fighting: “the most beautiful kick in this sport for sure,” “ya he does best in the business TBH,” and “Unbelievable technique. That’s doing damage.”

Other fans used the footage to reminisce about Rockhold in his prime: “Luke Rockhold is the most skilled fighter ever,” and “He was a world champ in 2 companies. While he was change he was a savage knows for his striking.”

Last but not least, a few fans used the Twitter comment section to hate on the former UFC middleweight champion: “That's all he has,” and “Doesn’t use it very much.”

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold teases what could be next in fighting career

In August 2022, Luke Rockhold lost his third consecutive UFC fight with a unanimous decision defeat against Paulo Costa. Shortly after the loss, Rockhold announced he parted ways with the promotion to pursue other opportunities.

On April 29, Rockhold fought Mike Perry in a bare-knuckle boxing match under the BKFC banner. Unfortunately for him, things didn’t go as planned, leading to a second-round TKO after Perry rearranged some of his teeth.

Despite the disappointing loss, Rockhold doesn’t plan on hanging up the gloves. A few weeks ago, the former middleweight world champion shared a video on Instagram of him hitting pads with the caption saying:

“I think we bring back the kicking element next time @henrihooft … and some gloves”

It’s unclear who Rockhold is negotiating with, but plenty of promotions have rulesets with kicking and gloves. The 38-year-old could agree to fight in Karate Combat, ONE Championship, any MMA promotion, and more.