"Uncle Dana White - he knows what I want" - Henry Cejudo names the opponent that would bring him back to the UFC

Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo recently revealed that Dana White is aware of the only fight that may make him grace the octagon again.

Cejudo recently appeared in an interview with TMZSports. Ever since he called it a day as a professional mixed martial artist, he has faced questions regarding the timeline of his return. This is because Cejudo became one of the rare fighters who achieved it all and retired at the top at a young age.

"Man, right now, I don't know if you guys know, but I finally got my second girlfriend ever. You know what I do when I get bored, everybody! But other than that, you know what I'd love? I'm gonna beat this guy right here," said Cejudo on his return, picking up an Alexander Volkanovski-esque balloon. 'Alexander 'the average.' This overgrown midget. I would love to win [in] a third weight class - not only to become the greatest combat sports athlete of all time, but the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. But, uncle Dana White - he knows what I want. Whassup? If it makes dollars, it makes sense."

‘There’s really only one fighter that will bring him back’: Coach confirms it’s Volkanovski or nothing if Henry Cejudo is to come out of retirement | https://t.co/UgcYzbpzj7 pic.twitter.com/NF9SuVF4ZR — The Mac Life (@TheMacLife) July 3, 2020

While Henry Cejudo did not reveal what exact figure he was looking for to fight Volkanovski, he said he would stick by his financial wants if the fight against the featherweight champion happened.

A fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Henry Cejudo makes perfect sense. 'Triple C' retired at the top after defeating the legendary Dominick Cruz. Winning a third championship strap will definitely give him a credible edge over other fighters in the promotion's history. Furthermore, Alexander Volkanovski and Henry Cejudo have gone back and forth on social media on multiple occasions, adding marketable value to a potential fight.

‘I’ll squash him’: Alexander Volkanovski details what awaits Henry Cejudo if he decides to chase featherweight title | https://t.co/ZOpG64wtQj pic.twitter.com/Gfp7zBe173 — The Mac Life (@TheMacLife) February 19, 2020

Henry Cejudo reveals the next guest on Mike Tyson's podcast

Henry Cejudo co-hosts Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson along with the boxing legend himself. During the interview, Cejudo revealed that the next guest on the show will be none other than the arguable GOAT of MMA, Georges St-Pierre.

While describing his incline towards financially rewarding dealings, Cejudo said:

"I'm after the money. This is why I'm killing it with Hotboxin with Mike Tyson. We're killing it there, man. We are going to become the biggest podcast in the world. We're already one of the most watched podcasts in the world... Believe it or not, man, we're gonna ahave GSP this Monday on the show."

