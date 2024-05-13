“Uncle and nephew bonding” - Fans loving Mikey Musumeci and mentor Gilbert Burns’ knowledge exchange in training

BJJ superstar Mikey Musumeci is learning how to throw hands with one of MMA's most beloved fighters — Gilbert Burns.

Taking to social media, the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion shared some footage of the two working together in the gym.

"LEARNING FROM DURINHO! Learning how to punch correctly from the man who gave me my black belt @gilbert_burns," Musumeci wrote on Instagram. "Over 14 years of us training together, since I was about 13; he has been such a big mentor for me teaching me so many of the values and discipline I have today! I still hear in my head him yelling at me when I was tired when I was younger. 'I DONT CARE!!! KEEP GOING.'"

Fans were thrilled to see the two combat sports icons working together, writing in the comments:

"Uncle and nephew bonding."

"Gilbert is MMA's favorite uncle."

"You're blessed Mikey be grateful you could train with him since u were little."

"Two legends."

"Mikey out here doing side quests in NG+ run."

"Evolving into a complete fighter."

Mikey Musumeci seeks redemption at ONE 167

While Mikey Musumeci's inevitable move to mixed martial arts is still a ways off, 'Darth Rigatoni' will step back onto the mat on Friday, June 7 for a long-awaited rematch with Brazilian sensation Gabriel Sousa.

Making his promotional debut at ONE 167 inside Bangkok's Impact Arena, Sousa will be looking to add another big win over Musumeci after scoring a north-south choke submission over Musumeci under the Who's Number One banner in 2021.

Since then, Musumeci has become one of the biggest names in grappling, earning six straight wins in ONE, including victories over IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai, former ONE strawweight MMA world titleholder Jarred Brooks, and Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki.

If he can add another win over Gabriel Sousa, Musumeci will move to 7-0 in ONE, and more importantly, he'll earn some serious redemption.

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.