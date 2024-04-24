Undefeated Irish boxer answers whether he'd fight Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is no stranger to boxing, and as one of the most lucrative fights in combat sports, it comes as no surprise that even a fellow Irishman like Callum Walsh would be open to boxing 'The Notorious.' In a recent sitdown with MMA legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, Walsh claimed he'd gladly accept the bout.

Walsh, however, punctuated his answer by revealing that his willingness to fight McGregor isn't specific to the former UFC double champion. Instead, it is merely a manifestation of his willingness to fight anyone. So, if offered the matchup, he would take it, even if it doesn't make the most sense for his career.

"If he wanted to fight me, I'd fight him, yeah. If anybody wanted to fight me, I'd fight him. I'm not gonna say no, you know? But it just doesn't sense really, does it? But that goes for anybody. If they want to fight me, I'll fight him."

Check out Callum Walsh's thoughts on fighting Conor McGregor (4:30):

His statement stands out as a highlight of the JAXXON PODCAST, but there is an almost nonexistent chance that the matchup ever happens. Though, it wouldn't be McGregor's first professional boxing match, as he famously took on undefeated all-time great, Floyd Mayweather Jr. back in 2017.

Despite a spirited effort, McGregor fatigued halfway through the bout and was TKO'd in round 10 of his clash with Mayweather. He has not returned to the squared circle since, despite previous interest in boxing another legend in Manny Pacquiao, which was derailed after the Irishman's loss to Dustin Poirier.

Carl Froch willing to face Conor McGregor in MMA

Given his nature as a prolific trash-talker, Conor McGregor has rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. One of his feuds is with British ex-boxer, Carl Froch, who is a former WBC, IBF, and WBA super-middleweight champion. Last year, Froch spoke about his willingness to fight McGregor in MMA.

The Englishman reasoned that McGregor, while more skilled as a mixed martial artist, was too small for him. This drew a response from the Irishman, who jokingly urged boxing promoter Eddie Hearn to facilitate the deal.