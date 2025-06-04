“Undefeated for a reason” - Johan Ghazali expects former foe Johan Estupinan to breeze through Taiki Naito

Johan Ghazali believes Johan Estupinan's undefeated record won't be in jeopardy at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob Vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video.

'Panda Kick', who holds a pristine 27-0 slate, will take on Taiki Naito in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai battle at Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium this Friday, June 6.

'Jojo' certainly knows what Estupinan is capable of after their epic firefight at ONE 170 last January. After trading knockdowns, the 22-year-old Colombian sniper eventually outclassed Ghazali for the unanimous decision victory.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the Malaysian-American phenom expressed full confidence that Estupinan will get his hand raised at ONE Fight Night 32.

"I expect him to win, you know. Estupinan is undefeated for a reason. He’s good, and after fighting him at ONE 170, I think I know much more about his style. So, yeah, a win here for Estupinan," Ghazali said.

Johan Estupinan's chaotic yet mesmerizing style is truly a treat to watch for watch and a nightmare to deal with for his opponents. The JCFernandez and Team CSK standout simply does not stop attacking as long as there's time on the clock.

Meanwhile, Ghazali is also fighting on the same card against Diego Paez. The 18-year-old is itching for a bounce-back win and perhaps earning himself a rematch against Estupinan.

Johan Ghazali says there's no shame in losing to Johan Estupinan

To be fair, Johan Ghazali had his moments against Johan Estupinan and gave him his most challenging fight so far in the home of martial arts.

The Superbon Training Camp and Rentap Muaythai affiliate has no regrets about that match-up since he gave his best and learned some lessons along the way.

'Jojo' told ONE:

"I’m proud of my improvements...It was just minor little details here and there. I did my best, or the best I could do during that moment, so I’m happy and just looking forward to the next."

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 32 live as it happens in US Primetime.

