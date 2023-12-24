Undefeated UFC star has three-word 'harassment' reaction after Conor McGregor compares watches with Cristiano Ronaldo ringside

Conor McGregor and Cristiano Ronaldo were chopping it up ringside at the Day Of Reckoning event in Saudi Arabia, but one UFC fighter thought it was weird.

Videos of the pair sitting next to each other and chatting it up went viral. However, unbeaten UFC fighter Movsar Evloev believes it was not friendly banter. In the videos, McGregor can be seen leaning in and expressively talking to the man sitting next to Ronaldo while the Portuguese tried to keep a straight face.

Here's what Evloev had to say about the video:

"more like harassment."

The conversation started off with 'The Notorious' complimenting Dmitry Bivol's Eastern European boxing style, calling it extremely tricky. He was talking to Turki Alalshikh, the man who invited him to the event. McGregor then went on to talk about how he would fight Manny Pacquiao inside the ring when prompted by Alalshikh and called him a 'mouse' to which Ronaldo began to laugh.

The Irishman then compared his watch with Cristiano Ronaldo and asked who 'wins' this one, meaning whose watch is more expensive. Ronaldo laughed it off as McGregor looked back and said hello to the fans.

Conor McGregor proposes a mega fight between himself and Manny Pacquiao

Conor McGregor has fought one of the greatest boxers of this generation, Floyd Mayweather. But it would seem his boxing stint may not yet be over. Mayweather's biggest rival, Manny Pacquiao, is a name that's now on McGregor's lips. The Irishman spoke about the idea of fighting him when seated next to Cristiano Ronaldo. He then reiterated his plan in an interview with Derek Chisora:

"How about me vs Manny here in Saudi? How does that sound to you? Now wouldn't you think Manny should have to come up to my weight, considering it's his sport? Would you think that's what a man would do vs what a mouse would do? Well, Manny already owes me 8 million via court of law cause he was signed to my management company and didn't honor his deal."

McGregor may be hinting at a return to boxing despite what he has been saying to the media. Towards the end of this year, McGregor was supposed to make his return to the octagon but was unable to do so. Now, it seems he is looking to return to the boxing ring and not the cage.