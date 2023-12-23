Underdog Agit Kabayel stuns the world, fells undefeated Arsalanbek Makhmudov with pounding body shots in Riyadh [VIDEO]

Agit Kabayel just scored his biggest career win to date by defeating Arsalanbek Makhmudov in round four of their contest. The two heavyweights squared off in Riyadh for the WBC-NABF and WBA Inter-Continental heavyweight titles. The belts were previously held by Makhmudov, who stepped into the ring unbeaten.

However, in a massive upset, Kabayel battered the Russian with a relentless assault to the body, leaving him slumped against the ropes to score a fourth-round TKO. In doing so, he captured the WBC-NABF and WBA Inter-Continental heavyweight titles.

Check out Agit Kabayel TKO'ing Arsalanbek Makhmudov in round four in the clip below:

The win extended the German pugilist's record to a perfect 24-0. It is Kabayel's highest-profile win since his victory over Derek Chisora back in 2017, with the Englishman being a frequent name on the résumés of top-level heavyweight boxers, like all-time great Tyson Fury.

While the win is likely Kabayel's greatest, it is one of the most stunning losses for Makhmudov. Ahead of the bout, hardly anyone could have predicted a stoppage win for his opponent, as the Russian phenom entered the contest with an extremely high knockout percentage.

Of his 18 wins, 17 came via either knockout or TKO. So, both fans and media members alike expected a knockout to come from Makhmudov. A rematch may be what's next, as Makhmudov will almost certainly hope to exact his vengeance on what is his first-ever loss.

Meanwhile, Kabayel will be eager to prove that his win was not a fluke.

Does Agit Kabayel have any other championships?

While he just captured the WBC-NABF and WBA Inter-Continental heavyweight championships from Arsalanbek Makhmudov, Agit Kabayel has held other titles throughout his career. His first major honor as a professional boxer is the European Union heavyweight title.

This was followed by the European heavyweight title and the WBA Continental heavyweight title, which he defended against Kevin Johnson.