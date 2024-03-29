Unlike Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, and Stipe Miocic, Sean Strickland's entertaining style boosted his title fight chances, argues UFC legend

Sean Strickland has a certain charisma that separates him from some of his peers and it has benefitted his career in the eyes of a former multi-division UFC title challenger, Chael Sonnen.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, and Stipe Miocic were all brought up by Sonnen as references to compare to how Strickland conducts himself on a persona-based level.

'The American Gangster' recently shared his thoughts on the latest episode of Beyond the Fight on his YouTube channel, where he compared the current and former UFC champions.

When speaking to the call for rudeness and having a childish type of attitude in this sport for career advancement, Chael Sonnen said:

"Stipe [Miocic] married man, father, man of tremendous honor, first responder. We can agree on this right? He is a tremendous man and [a] noble person, was not going to stoop to some of the things that our industry called for. Khabib [Nurmagomedov] would fill into that same thing."

"Not only representing his father and his nation, representing his religion... There was certain things he was not going to do but they were a part of our sport. They're a part of getting headlines. I've got to insert Islam [Makhachev] as well. I mean what was Islam... 15-1? The one by the way, he got caught in a fight that he was winning."

"I mean it was just one of these things. Look, how many guys do I have to beat? What is it I possibly have to do? I'm looking at the landscape and I'm looking at Sean Strickland. Sean Strickland, without trying to be entertaining, is like he really can't miss."

Check out Sonnen's recent comments on Strickland at the 1:25 mark below:

Sean Strickland and his crusade to regain UFC gold

The 33-year-old is looking for his sophomore reign as UFC middleweight champion in a situation where Chael Sonnen feels Strickland is seemingly being iced out of that 185 title contendership picture now.

The native of California dropped the strap to Dricus Du Plessis via split decision at UFC 297 in January. Sean Strickland has maintained he thinks he should have gotten the nod from the judges on that night. The controversial combatant has been campaigning for a sequel clash with DDP since that Toronto night.

In a recent post on his X (formerly Twitter) account @SStricklandMMA, Strickland stated:

"The UFC fans want me and Dricus to settle it. Dricus wants to settle it. We all know I fought in a dirty liberal country who f***** me. Dana knows it. The UFC knows it. IF IT WAS ANYONE ELSE ON THE ROSTER THE REMATCH WOULD HAPPEN! Do the right thing UFC."

Expand Tweet