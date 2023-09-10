"Unlucky" - Conor McGregor reacts to Sean Strickland outstriking Israel Adesanya on foot at UFC 293 

Conor McGregor, like the entire MMA community, was thoroughly impressed by Sean Strickland's performance against Israel Adesanya at UFC 293. When it comes to dissecting fights, the Irishman possesses a distinctive approach, and he certainly applied it when discussing the main event of UFC 293.

Strickland adopted a measured approach in deciphering the puzzle that is Adesanya's fighting style. His defensive skills and boxing prowess emerged as his most potent weapons, leaving Adesanya struggling to mount a sustained offensive assault over the course of five grueling rounds.

Despite Adesanya entering the bout as a heavy favorite (-675), Strickland defied the odds, highlighting the captivating unpredictability that excites fans in MMA. McGregor recognized the UFC's knack for pitting the best fighters against each other.

'The Notorious' also astutely noted that Strickland's "spar only" approach was instrumental in his success, and applauded both fighters for delivering a solid show for the fans. McGregor took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his thoughts, writing:

"The “spar only” method crowns the new ufc middleweight world champion. Well done Sean. Unlucky Izzy. Two quality operators as well as completely opposite characters facing off, where else would you get it? Incredible! What a sport. What a company! @ufc is King."

Conor McGregor's comments

Robert Whittaker reacts to Sean Strickland being crowned the new middleweight champion at UFC 293

Sean Strickland was crowned the UFC middleweight champion by virtue of an emphatic unanimous decision victory over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293. Adesanya had successfully defended his middleweight title on five occasions before dropping it to his rival, Alex Pereira, at UFC 281. However, 'The Last Stylebender' quickly rebounded, reclaiming his middleweight supremacy with a second-round knockout victory at UFC 287.

The clash at UFC 293 against Strickland marked Adesanya's inaugural bout in his second championship reign, and it highlighted the division's recent dynamics with titles changing hands. This shift in the middleweight landscape stirred excitement in former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker, prompting him to share his thoughts on the main event bout. The Australian fighter took to X to react to Sean Strickland's victory, writing:

"The division has movement. Congrats @SStricklandMMA. Great fight mate. Can’t wait for the future."

Robert Whittaker's comment

