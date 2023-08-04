‘Unstoppable’ Jarred Brooks warns Mikey Musumeci: “I’m coming at you full steam”

At ONE Fight Night 13, Jarred Brooks faces his toughest test to date inside the Circle.

Since debuting in ONE Championship, the American has ripped through the strawweight MMA division, producing dominant performances on his way to the world championship.

After defeating Joshua Pacio at ONE 164 to become the world champion, Brooks has turned his attention elsewhere in search of a new challenge.

He has certainly found one on August 4, and the strawweight kingpin isn’t coming into the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, just to make up the numbers.

Attempting to become a two-sport world champion, Brooks will face reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci.

Despite the grappling prowess of ‘The Monkey God’ that has seen him control fights at strawweight, his next opponent is one of the best jiu-jitsu specialists in the world.

Instead of going beat-for-beat with the champ when it comes to ‘the gentle art’, Brooks will look to offer his opponent a unique challenge with his aggressive grappling style that he uses so effectively in MMA.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, Jarred Brooks previewed the match-up, issuing a warning to Mikey Musumeci that he will bring the fight to the divisional king.

He said:

“I know you're watching this, just know I'm coming at you full steam and nobody is going to stop me. Not you. Not anybody in ONE Championship.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime this Friday, August 4.