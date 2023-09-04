"Until he gets on his knees and begs..." - Andrew Tate passes bizarre verdict on Logan Paul's future after claiming he 'insulted god' 

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has weighed in on the ongoing Dillon Danis and Logan Paul rivalry ahead of their scheduled boxing bout on October 14.

The feud infamously took an ugly turn when Danis publicly targeted Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal, by sharing intimate photos of her with former partners. Despite Paul allegedly issuing a cease-and-desist letter, Danis continues to fan the flames of hostility.

In light of these recent events, Mike Majlak, who co-hosts the popular IMPAULSIVE podcast with Logan Paul, openly recognized that his colleague is facing intense scrutiny and criticism from various quarters.

Meanwhile, Andrew Tate has seemingly taken Danis' side in the ongoing feud. Tate's support for Danis is rooted in what he perceives as a challenge to Logan Paul's religious views. Tate suggests that Paul's actions may have stirred unintended consequences and that no amount of wealth, fame, or muscle can shield him from the repercussions.

Weighing in on the hostile situation, Tate wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Yes. Because he insulted God. No amount of money, no amount of fame, no amount of muscle can protect you from god. And until he gets on his knees and begs for forgiveness, it will continue."

Andrew Tate confirms the authenticity of "nuclear bomb" image of Nina Agdal in possession of Dillon Danis

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has confirmed the authenticity of Dillon Danis' startling claim regarding a potentially damaging photograph of Logan Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal. Ahead of his upcoming boxing clash with Paul, Danis has launched personal attacks and distasteful remarks towards the WWE star's fiancee.

Danis has been consistently posting intimate images of Agdal with her previous partners. He has also hinted at possessing a "nuclear bomb" image of Agdal that he couldn't share due to legal constraints, describing it as a potential game-changer.

Andrew Tate, who has sided with Danis, even offering to spar with the American MMA fighter ahead of the boxing clash with Paul, took to X to confirm 'El Jefe's' claim. He wrote:

“I was trying very hard to not get involved in this. And Im still staying out of it. But I opened my twitter inbox had a message from Dillon and hes really not lying.”

