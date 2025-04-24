Update: Mark Hunt's lawsuit against Dana White, UFC, and Brock Lesnar hits another major roadblock

Mark Hunt's lawsuit against the UFC, Dana White, and Brock Lesnar recently suffered another legal setback in court. Hunt pursued litigation against the MMA promotion, its then-president, and the former heavyweight champion after initially losing to Lesnar via unanimous decision at UFC 200 in 2016.

Hunt argued that the UFC, especially White, knowingly allowed Lesnar to compete at UFC 200 despite being aware of his use of performance-enhancing drugs. His claim gained further traction after the 47-year-old American tested positive for clomiphene, resulting in the bout’s outcome being overturned to a no contest.

On Tuesday, a three-judge panel from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Judge Jennifer Dorsey’s ruling to dismiss Hunt’s lawsuit against the UFC. The case initially included allegations of battery, fraud, and conspiracy, but ultimately focused on accusations that the promotion intentionally deceived him into accepting the bout against Lesnar.

The judges once again sided against Hunt, upholding Judge Dorsey’s 2023 decision to dismiss the remaining claims he brought against the UFC. Although the lawsuit was initially dismissed, it was later revived when the Ninth Circuit Court allowed the 51-year-old New Zealander to proceed with claims of fraud and battery.

That effort ultimately failed as well, with the court dismissing the claims on the grounds that the ‘Super Samoan’ failed to present sufficient evidence to support his allegations. With Dorsey’s ruling now upheld by the appellate court, Hunt’s legal battle against the UFC has effectively come to an end. He is still liable for the legal fees incurred throughout the case.

When Dana White called Mark Hunt "delusional" after their legal battle

After the court dismissed the remaining claims in Mark Hunt's lawsuit against the UFC in 2023, Dana White publicly criticized the 'Super Samoan'.

At a press conference in September 2023, the UFC CEO briefly commented on his legal victory and laughed off Hunt's viewpoint:

"I mean it’s never been- Listen, Mark Hunt has had, he’s lost so many lawsuits against us, it’s insane. He’s a bit of a delusional guy. Umm, he’s going to have to pay some legal fees."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

