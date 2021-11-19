Uriah Hall wants to give Zac Stacy an "a** whooping" after the former-NFL star is accused of violently beating his ex-girlfriend

UFC middleweight Uriah Hall has offered to give former NFL player Zac Stacy an "a** whooping" after news broke that Stacy had violently assaulted his ex-girlfriend, directly in front of their young child.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, Stacy is currently on the run from the police. The report states that authorities arrived quickly after the domestic abuse was reported. However, it unfortunately appears that Stacy had already fled the area by the time they arrived.

The harrowing incident took place last Saturday, but police are yet to capture the former St. Louis Rams and New York Jets player. As stated above, Uriah Hall has offered to take matters into his own hands, posting the following to his Twitter account:

"Looking for a wife beater Zac Stacy anyone seen him? Looking to give an a** whooping on site !!!"

How has Uriah Hall's MMA career fared as of late?

Uriah Hall was once billed as a top prospect in the UFC, shocking many with his brutal knockout stoppages on The Ultimate Fighter. The spinning hook kick KO against Adam Cella being particularly notable.

Jason Williams @jasoneg33 In honor of The Ultimate Fighter returning tonight, here is Uriah Hall's crazy KO on Adam Cella during season 17 of TUF In honor of The Ultimate Fighter returning tonight, here is Uriah Hall's crazy KO on Adam Cella during season 17 of TUF https://t.co/PBwb3mdnRe

However, Uriah Hall's career appears to have somewhat plateaued lately. He is currently ranked at No.9 in the 185lb division, but has repeatedly come up short when attempting to break into the top five.

Strong showings against the likes of Anderson Silva have kept him in the top 15, but failing to overcome Sean Strickland, Paulo Costa and Robert Whittaker has just kept him away from that much sought after contender status.

Hall does not currently have another fight booked, although fans have been calling for a matchup against Darren 'The Gorllia' Till. Alternatively, Nassourdine Imavov and Brad Tavares are ranked just behind him, and would no doubt jump at the chance to face off against a top 10 middleweight.

