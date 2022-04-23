"It's definitely a lot more nerve-wracking" - Urijah Faber reveals what makes him more nervous - fighting or cornering

Urijah Faber has deep knowledge of the fight game from inside and outside the cage. The UFC Hall-of-Famer has fought 46 times inside the cage and also trained and cornered many fellow fighters. He knows what he’s talking about when he says that cornering makes him more nervous than fighting.

During a recent interview with ESPN MMA’s Laura Sanko, 'The California Kid' stated that he’s always been in someone's corner long before he reached his superstar status:

“I’ve done that throughout my career. I mean before I was even... anybody knew who I was, I was cornering Scott Smith and James Irvin. That big comeback from Scott Smith where he got the body shot and knocked out Pete Saw, I was in corner for that back in the day.”

Faber next weighed in on him being more nervous while cornering than fighting inside the cage:

“It’s definitely a lot more nerve-wracking being in the corner than it is actually fighting. Because you don’t have control and there’s guys that I haven’t been nervous for and then most of the time you have a little nerves for the guy you’re coaching.”

Most notably, Faber coached and cornered former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt. 'No Love' joined Team Alpha Male back in 2013 to take his MMA career to the next level. Thanks to Urijah Faber's tutelage, Garbrandt made it to the UFC and won six consecutive fights inside the octagon, winning championship gold in the process.

Watch Urijah Faber speak about the topic at 3:33 of the video below:

Urijah Faber to corner Clay Guida and Maycee Barber at UFC Vegas 52

Speaking about being in somebody's corner, the Team Alpha Male founder will be cornering his two team members, Clay Guida and Maycee Barber at UFC Vegas 52. ‘The Carpenter’, famous for his energetic behavior, will take on Claudio Puelles in the co-main event. Despite being 40 years old, Guida keeps on going and testing himself against anybody that the UFC is willing to put against him.

In the aforementioned interview with Laura Sanko, Faber weighed in on his friend’s longevity in the cage. According to him, the main reason standing behind it is Guida’s positive mental attitude, optimism and an open mind. Faber said that Guida will be tested against “nasty kicks and standup and great jiu-jitsu” presented by Puelles.

As far as Maycee Barber goes, Faber praised her professionalism and willingness to learn more. In her fight against Montana De La Rosa, the founder of Team Alpha Male will advise her to utilize her wrestling skills and stay fluid.

