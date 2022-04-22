Jake Paul - that guy's no joke : Urijah Faber says Michael Bisping does not need to face YouTuber, names fight to make 

Urijah Faber insists that Jake Paul should stop calling out retired UFC fighters like Michael Bisping. 'The California Kid' believes that calling for a bout against a former fighter with just one eye isn't the direction he should be going. Per the Team Alpha Male founder, Paul's focus should be another former middleweight champion - Anderson Silva. He said in an interview with The Schmo:

"Yeah, Bisping doesn't need to do that. He's got a bunch of stuff going on. It's out in the open, he's got one eye."

The former UFC title challenger believes Michael Bisping is busy enough with his work in commentary and analysis. Faber believes Jake Paul should instead be asking for a boxing match against Anderson Silva, who has been undefeated since turning to boxing after leaving the UFC in 2020.

When questioned whether Jake Paul was determined to fight the wrong former middleweight champion, Urijah Faber agreed by saying:

"I think Anderson is taking boxers out left and right and still in the mix. He's not doing commentary or doing this and that, he's training every day. I think that's the fight to make happen. And Jake Paul, man. That guy's no joke."

In recent weeks, Jake Paul and Michael Bisping have continually gone back and forth on social media, teasing a fight between each other. 'The Count', despite being involved in the animosity, has opined that 'The Spider' should be next, not him. Daniel Cormier recently claimed to be of the same opinion.

Will Urijah Faber fight again in the UFC?

'The California Kid' hasn't stepped foot in the octagon since 2019, after a KO loss to a surging Petr Yan. A now Hall of Famer and coach of Team Alpha Male, it looked like the curtains were indeed shut on the career of the bantamweight and featherweight veteran.

That was until he was asked about a return fight against another veteran of the sport, Cub Swanson. Speaking to Ariel Helwani in January, Faber responded to a call 'Killer' had made, who admitted his dream opponent would be the Californian native in a fight in Palm Springs, California.

If the two men were to meet in the octagon, Faber would be 43 years old and in his 20th year as a professional fighter. 'The California Kid' has admitted to remaining in regular contact with Dana White, but it is still uncertain whether this dream fight will take place.

