Urijah Faber weighs in on Chad Mendes' impending BKFC debut

Chad Mendes recently revealed that he's signed a multi-fight deal with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Mendes' close friend Urijah Faber has now weighed in on the former UFC star's decision.

According to Faber, Chad Mendes has kept himself in great shape, spending most of his time hunting and working out when he's not with his two-year-old daughter.

Faber also revealed that the 36-year-old did not sign with the BKFC for money as he has a variety of businesses running. Speaking about Chad Mendes' motivation for venturing into bare-knuckle boxing, Urijah Faber told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour:

"He just hunts and works out, does business, raises his daughter, another baby on the way.They keep offering him fights. I have known Chad since he was in high school. That dude's one of the most durable people on the planet and he likes a good fight. I mean, it's a type of guy that wouldn't shy away from a fight if somebody's getting into a fight. So I think a combination of him being restless, the opportunities keep getting pushed at him and he can have a plan for that money. It's not like he needs the money but he will turn that money into more money. And have a good time doing it. One discipline that he is good at, it's five two-minute rounds so he said 'Hey F it, let's go!"

Chad Mendes on his move to the BKFC

While Chad Mendes was predominantly a wrestler, he developed a sound stand-up game throughout his UFC career. Mendes also revealed that he took a liking to boxing during his transition to MMA.

The former UFC featherweight title challenger is confident of success going into a new chapter in his combat sports career. Chad Mendes recently told Mike Heck of MMA Fighting:

"When I made the transition to MMA, boxing was like my favorite thing, out of everything I got to train. It was like that new thing, I took to it really well. I think being explosive and powerful, and basically my body style, it just worked well for me. I was able to figure out the techniques that worked well for me."

