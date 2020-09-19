After the UFC Vegas 11 weigh-ins, and then stare downs (by the way there was no pushing and shoving from anyone), fighters normally head back to their rooms. Well, Donald Cerrone was asked to stick around. Then word trickled out that Jeff Novitzky would be having an impromptu presser.

Key in the "uh oh music". Normally if Jeff Novtizky is holding pressers, the news is not good. Especially for the fighter told to be there but this is Donald Cerrone, future Hall Of Famer. There's no way he could pop for PED. Well, all can relax, because he didn't.

Donald Cerrone honored by USADA

Jeff Novtizky, the main man at USADA and the Vice President for Athlete Health and Performance for the UFC, was there to honor Cowboy. Donald Cerrone had just tested clean for the 50th time. He now joins the likes of Daniel Cormier and Holly Holm to receive a gift for that act. It was the grey sleeved, black jacket, with his nickname stitched on the left side in cursive, a "50x" above the pockets, and the UFC logo across the back.

The man nicknamed "The Golden Snitch" spoke very highly of Donald Cerrone saying he never once has given anyone grief about the process. The 37-year-old lightweight and welterweight then fielded a couple of questions.

He was asked what was the worst timing the unannounced testing visits were. And jokingly Cerrone said with a baby around those 6 am ones was tough. While he continues to rack up his records in the organization there has been growing speculation on would this be it for him.

Saturday Donald Cerrone walks to the octagon for the 36th time. And while being jovial at the presser with his opponent Niko Price (who he said he can't hate because he's a cool father), and the red hot Khamzat Chimaev said that he can't be done fighting. With a huge grin on his face he told the press with two kids and an expansion to the BMF Ranch, he needs money and lots of it.