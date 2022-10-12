"USADA wasn't the one that caught him" - Aljamain Sterling explains why he's certain "arrogant little prick" T.J. Dillashaw is still using PEDs

Aljamain Sterling believes T.J. Dillashaw is using PEDs leading up to their co-headliner clash at UFC 280. Sterling refuses to believe that Dillashaw has suddenly stopped after a lifetime of PED use.

Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports pointed out that the budget for testing UFC athletes has substantially increased since Dillashaw was caught in 2019. However, 'Funk Master' believes cheaters will always find a way around testing protocols like Dillashaw had previously done. The UFC bantamweight champion told Iole:

"I mean, we are tested so carefully. For how many years he didn't get caught? He got caught by the New York State Athletic Commission. There's a big difference from getting caught from USADA. USADA's thing was that testing for EPO was too expensive. This whole time, I thought they tested for everything. They were pretty much only testing for steroids. So there's no guarantee that this guy's been doing it the right way ever ... I know that he's being tested but USADA wasn't the one that caught him. So what the hell is the difference between then and now."

Watch Aljamain Sterling's interview with Yahoo! Sports below:

T.J. Dillashaw tested positive for EPO in 2019, which led to him being stripped of the bantamweight crown along with a two-year ban. It was an in-competition USADA test that tested positive for EPO.

Aljamain Sterling believes Dillashaw should have been permanently banned or even charged with a criminal offense for using PEDs. According to 'Funk Master', using PEDs in combat sports is equal to entering the fight with a bat in hand.

T.J. Dillashaw believes Aljamain Sterling is planting seeds to justify probable UFC 280 loss

Over the years, T.J. Dillashaw has repeatedly claimed that he failed his drug test by taking a substance to help him cut down to 125 lbs for a clash against Henry Cejudo.

It should be noted that Dillashaw has tested clean a total of 53 times since his 2019 failure. However, Aljamain Sterling insists that Dillashaw may have just found another loophole in the testing mechanism.

According to Dillashaw, Sterling is merely laying the base to come up with an excuse when he loses at UFC 280. The former UFC bantamweight champion told MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn:

“He’s got to say something to downplay how good I am. I’m going to whoop his ass coming up soon in 10 weeks. He’s got to make some sort of excuse of why I’m winning, or who I am and why I am. It don’t bother me. It’s just a bunch of bullsh*t excuses. When I beat his ass he’s going to be like, ‘See.'”

Watch T.J. Dillashaw's interview with MMA Junkie below:

Poll : 0 votes