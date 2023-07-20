USADA sample count for UFC London main eventers Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura: How many times have the fighters been tested?

The anti-doping agency, USADA, that governs the regulations on banned substances for athletes in the UFC has tested Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura multiple times, the main eventers of UFC London. In a tweet, @jedigoodman posted statistical numbers of year-by-year sampling of the heavyweight duo.

"As of July 13, the USADA test count for the #UFCLondon main event fighters. Thomas P. Aspinall: Total 63 (listed as 49) 2023: 5 2022: 14 2021: 10 2020: 10 2019: 6 2018: 6 2017: 7 2016: 5 Marcin Tybura: Total 37 (listed as 23) 2023: 1 2022: 12 2021: 14 2020: 8 2019: 2."

Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura are slated to meet each other at UFC London at the O2 Arena in London in the main event. Tybura sees a tough challenger in Aspinall as he braces himself for the bout. With his eyes set on the gold, he plans to register a win over Aspinall in order to get himself a spot among the top five heavyweight fighters in the UFC.

UFC London headliner Tom Aspinall elaborates on getting Jon Jones' attention

Tom Aspinall is looking forward to getting UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones' attention after his bout at UFC London. Aspinall (12-3 MMA, 5-1 UFC) is returning to the octagon after remaining out of competition due to a knee injury. He is hoping to put on a show that could make Jon Jones notice him as a fighter in the promotion.

'Bones' is scheduled to defend his title against the former champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 in November this year, a bout that 'Bones' hinted could bring down the curtains on his distinguished MMA career. When asked about his retirement prospects in a media interaction, Aspinall was quick to call him his dream match:

"He probably doesn’t, and that’s fine. But I want him to watch me fight in the next few fights and think, ‘I need to stick around for this guy.’ I want him to look at me and think, ‘I need to test myself against this guy’ and be excited about guys like me coming through and want to take that challenge.” [ h/t MMA Junkie]

