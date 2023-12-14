"Useless" - Conor McGregor criticizes Ireland's Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar, for his reversal on rapid immigration

UFC global icon Conor McGregor has recently taken an increased interest in the politics and social issues of his home country of Ireland.

There were violent escalations and riots in the capital city of Dublin following a knife attack against three young children near a primary school. The perpetrator was rumored to be an immigrant which prompted hundreds to take to the streets in one of the most violent anti-immigration protests in the city's modern history.

McGregor has since voiced his opinion on the issue including his support for the founding of an airport task force to filter out immigrants. He has routinely taken shots at the Irish Prime Minister or Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, ever since.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), McGregor blasted Varadkar for his change of opinion on the rapid immigration policy. 'The Notorious' quoted an article that highlighted Varadkar's past comments against the policy and his change of stance since.

Conor McGregor wrote:

"The quintessential career politician. At best, useless."



Dana White provides vague update on Conor McGregor's return - "Has a lot of different options in his life"

Conor McGregor has not stepped into the octagon since 2021 and two back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier.

UFC president Dana White spoke to TNT in a recent interview and stated that his much-awaited return depended entirely on him. He also suggested that McGregor was financially comfortable enough to do as he wishes and is currently devoid of the competitive hunger that got him to the pinnacle of the sport:

“At the end of the day… I say it all the time: Conor is extremely wealthy, has a lot of different options in his life. When Conor gets that hunger back and really wants to come back and fight, it’s all up to him. If you look at what the guy has accomplished in such a short amount of time, the amount of money that he’s made, and the business opportunities that he’s taken outside of the Octagon, Conor can do whatever the hell Conor wants to do – and good for him.”

McGregor was scheduled to take on Michael Chandler in the finale of The Ultimate Fighter after the two coached opposing teams. However, the matchup did not materialize due to a drug testing controversy between McGregor and USADA.

Check out Dana White's full comments in the interview below on YouTube [18:22]: