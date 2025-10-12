"Uses my song" - Ilia Topuria gets called out by Joel Alvarez over walkout song drama after UFC Rio win

UFC welterweight Joel Alvarez walked out to the song, &quot;Canción del Mariachi&quot;, for his UFC Rio bout against Vicente Luque, the same song that lightweight champion Ilia Topuria chooses to walk out to.Alvarez improved his record to 23-3 after cruising to a unanimous decision victory against Luque in a lopsided bout. On the other hand, Topuria secured a knockout victory against Charles Oliveira in his previous bout. He is closely associated with the song &quot;Canción del Mariachi&quot; due to his immense popularity and his captivating walkouts. Alvarez caught the attention of MMA fans for walking out to the same song as 'El Matador.'Topuria had previously called out boxing's undisputed super-middleweight title holder, Terence Crawford, for using the same walkout song as him for his mega fight against Canelo Alvarez last month.During the UFC Rio post-fight presser, Alvarez claimed that Topuria copied his walkout song, stating that he used it first.&quot;I had it first. Ilia Topuria uses my song.&quot;Check out the post below:Paddy Pimblett believes Ilia Topuria is delaying their fightUFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett has stated that Ilia Topuria is delaying their potential fight and urged him to sign the contract.Pimblett faced off with Topuria inside the octagon after 'El Matador's' knockout win against Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 earlier this year. Following the face-off, both fighters have expressed their interest in a potential showdown. However, the fight is yet to materialize.UFC head honcho had previously poured cold water over the matchup by hinting that the promotion had other plans for Topuria's next bout.'The Baddy' recently appeared on Bebita's YouTube channel, where he stated:&quot;Hopefully, [my] next fight, lad. [Any news?] No, just waiting on little Ilia [Topuria] to sign the contract. Sign the contract, big boy.&quot;