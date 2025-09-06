Usman Nurmagomedov believes his resume is "better" than Ilia Topuria while claiming "best lightweight" status, fans react: "He's delusional"

Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin, Usman Nurmagomedov, believes he has a better lightweight resume than that of UFC two-division champion Ilia Topuria. Sure enough, the bold take has attracted much fanfare.For context, Ilia Topuria is 17-0 in MMA with 15 finishes. Moreover, his back-to-back KO wins over Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira are considered by many, the best three-fight run in the history of MMA. However, he has been a featherweight for most of his career.Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov is 19-0-1 NC in MMA with 14 finishes, most of them coming at 155 pounds. He holds wins over the likes of Benson Henderson and Patricky Freire, among others. However has yet to crossover to the UFC.Also, his controversial majority decision win against Paul Hughes has left many wondering if he is, infact, UFC material.Earlier this week, the former Bellator lightweight champion slammed 'El Matador' in an interview with MMA Fighting. As the 27-year-old sees it, the Georgian-born Spaniard is yet to clock in enough fights at 155 pounds to deserve the mantle of the best lightweight in the world.Check out Usman Nurmagomedov's comments below:Nurmagomedov also believes he has a better resume than the UFC star:&quot;How can he be No.1 lightweight in the world?... I have 20 fights at lightweight. I beat former champions, I beat champions. I think my resume is better than his... Ilia is only 15 or 14 or 13 [fights?]. How many fights does he have?... I have 14 finishes in my career. After I finish this guy, I'll call myself, I am the best lightweight.&quot;Suffice it to say, fight fans are not in agreement with Numagomedov's assessment.@CoinismX wrote:&quot;He’s delusional and can’t count.&quot;@WilsonVollyball chimed in:&quot;We collectively agree that this guy’s an idiot, right?&quot;@honeywell_jimmy reasoned:&quot;Usman needs to come over to the UFC and prove it.&quot;@DannyH0214 claimed:&quot;If they fight, Usman would be unconscious on the canvas in under two min[utes].&quot;Check out a few more responses below:Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on XWhen Javier Mendez revealed the perfect time for Usman Nurmagomedov's UFC entryAlthough Usman Nurmagomedov is undefeated in MMA, the fact that he has yet to enter the UFC has left some doubting the true extent of his skills.In a 2023 podcast segment, his coach, Javier Mendez, outlined what he believed would be the ideal moment for Nurmagomedov to make the jump to the world's premier MMA organization.As the American Kickboxing Academy head honcho sees it, Islam Makhachev's welterweight move is the perfect time for the 27-year-old to make the switch:&quot;If he does end up going to the UFC, it would be a perfect timing when Islam wins the welterweight title.&quot;