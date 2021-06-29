"Usman was piecing him up"- Stephen Thompson claims Colby Covington is undeserving of next title shot

UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson recently shared his thoughts on Colby Covington possibly being the next opponent for UFC champion Kamaru Usman.

'Wonderboy' thinks that Covington is underserving of the title shot.

"[Kamaru] Usman was piecing him [Colby Covington] up. Colby Covington was hitting and missing. He was throwing a lot of volume but wasn't hitting anything...I don't think he deserves it [title shot]. His last fight was Woodley... I don't think he deserves it, either Leon [Edwards] or myself," said Stephen Thompson.

Covington's last appearance in the octagon was in September 2020. 'Chaos' fought former UFC 170-pound champion Tyron Woodley in a five-round main event and came out victorious via a TKO. It was Covington's first and only fight since his loss to Usman.

Thompson, on the other hand, is riding a two-fight winning streak that includes impressive victories over Vincente Luque and Geoff Neal.

"He's gonna be shooting for the legs" - Stephen Thompson predicts Gilbert Burns' gameplan for their upcoming fight at UFC 264

During an appearance on Submission Radio, former title challenger Stephen Thompson predicted that Gilbert Burns will try to take him to the ground in their upcoming fight at UFC 264.

"Obviously, I think his biggest attribute is his jiu-jitsu and wrestling...I think he wants to shoot. He may act like he's shooting to set up his hands...I know there are tricks man...Good wrestlers do the same thing. They'll fake the shot and come up with a big power hand or a left hook. That can be in his gameplan. But I feel like he's going to wanna get the fight to the ground...I do believe he's gonna be shooting for the legs, for sure," said Stephen Thompson.

'Wonderboy' is scheduled to take on fellow welterweight contender Burns in the next PPV's co-main event. An impressive win over Burns could catapult Thompson straight to a title fight.

